Audrey Kaplan has spent much of her retirement helping children with their literacy skills. As a tutor at AARP Experience Corps, she offers her time and knowledge to children who are not reading at grade-level.
“I don’t remember where, but I had seen the program (for AARP Experience Corps) and I said, ‘Gee, I’d really like to help kids with reading because it’s so important,’” Kaplan recalled. “I don’t care what field you’re in, you have to be able to read.”
Upon discovering that the program existed, she visited the AARP website but was unable to find anything about the Experience Corps, so she consulted with a local rep who she volunteers with and he advised her to continue looking on the national site.
“Sure enough, I found a link to it and I sent an email and waited and waited, and finally got a response from somebody here in the office downtown,” she said. “Then, you go through all kinds of training – you get background checks, fingerprinting, all that to make sure that you’re legit and that you’re not going to harm any children – and that’s how it all started.”
Being a volunteer tutor is very rewarding, Kaplan noted. A lot of the children can’t pass kindergarten because they don’t know colors or numbers, so she often starts from “square one” with them.
“To see progress, and we do see progress during the year, it’s fabulous,” she said.
Kaplan’s volunteer work is driven by her desire to help people, she said.
“My career was helping people understand life insurance and financial obligations that families have and what they need, should something go wrong,” she explained. “Nobody thinks they’re ever going to need life insurance and all of a sudden, they hear of somebody who dies and they have no coverage, and the family is left, ‘What am I going to do?’”
She started out in an administrative role in the insurance industry and was told by an agent that she’d be great in sales, judging by her interactions with clients; so, she got licensed. For many years, she was self-employed, working with brokers and obtaining her own clients. This enabled her to work and volunteer at the same time throughout the last few years of her career.
Looking forward, Kaplan wants to continue volunteering with AARP Experience Corps and has recently become involved with other charitable organizations of similar natures, she said.
“I just signed on with the Kids’ Book Bank, who we get books from,” she said. “I guess they’ve got a big warehouse down on Perkins (Avenue) and they need people to come and sort books by age and grade level, that kind of stuff. I think they also have tables out in the community at festivals or if they’re going to be at a museum or something, they need people to represent the program.”
She also volunteers with Imagination Library, a book program founded by Dolly Parton.
“They give out books, free,” Kaplan said. “If you have a child age zero through four, you can sign up in Cuyahoga County and your child will receive a brand new book mailed to them every single month until they’re age four and a half.”