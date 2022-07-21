In February 2020, Berna Bader had just moved to Cleveland from New York to be closer to her daughter who had moved to the area a year prior from West Chester, N.Y. She had left her job as executive director of a Promenade Senior Living community and had every intention of interviewing for similar positions but instead decided to retire.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio only a month later – relegating the Twinsburg resident to endure lockdown in a community where she knew no one other than her daughter. Today, she is regularly involved with the NCJW/Cleveland chapter, serving as an active member of its membership committee and co-chairing its opening meeting. Previously, she also co-chaired the group’s volunteer recognition event.
In addition to NCJW/Cleveland, she is also the secretary of her homeowner association board. Calling herself “a bit of a yenta,” she said she joined because she likes knowing what is going on in her community.
“I take minutes and go to meetings, but it was all about getting myself out there because I wanted to meet new people,” she said. “I did whatever I could. Now it’s remarkable how far I’ve gotten.”
CJN: How did you get involved with NCJW?
Bader: I saw an advertisement in the Cleveland Jewish News or one of your other publications while at an appointment at the Jewish Family Service Association. There were so many changes in my life and I knew I had to talk to someone about it, so that’s where I went. I saw a quarter-page advertisement about NCJW and thought it was a good start. Vice president of membership Marcy Schwartz was integral in pushing me to join. They have a new membership push every fall and it happened that I never got COVID-19 but developed shingles in my eye so I couldn’t go out. She delivered a goody bag to welcome me and from there she pushed me into an online talking group. The next thing I knew, I was a moderator of one of the rooms and it grew from there.
CJN: What was it like coming to a new community, only for the pandemic to hit soon after?
Bader: I had just gotten a divorce after 40 years and I needed to get out of my house. So when my daughter moved, I always said I needed to be within driving distance of her. I said, “OK, well now is the time” and packed up everything and moved here. Little did I know it would be a new start. I told my therapist the other day that I felt like I was treading water for most of my life. Now it’s like I’m floating on my back. I’m enjoying what I’m doing – it’s similar to my career without the added pressure. I find myself coming from nothing and no one into a real life here.
CJN: Why did volunteering feel like the right route?
Bader: When I think about it now, I think I’m doing all the things I would’ve wanted to do but wouldn’t have been able to do if I didn’t retire or move. I also started taking online classes at Cuyahoga Community College through their ENCORE program, including French, art and philosophy. But in retirement, exactly what I am doing now is exactly what I would’ve wished to do.
CJN: What has been your favorite part about volunteering?
Bader: It’s getting to know everyone and continuing my learning journey. When I told my granddaughter I was taking college classes, she said, “Grandma, you’re too old.” But you’re never too old to keep learning. When you’re older, you want to do it compared to when you’re younger and have to do it. I learn from others, I listen and I’m intuitive. But as I’ve learned how to navigate this very complicated life, it just keeps getting more complicated. It’s been an entire lifetime of learning and it’s not without the help of others that I am where I am today.
Describing herself as “a very left-leaning liberal,” Bader said she cares about many other causes, especially women’s rights. So, she hopes the work she does also helps secure a better future for her granddaughter. Outside of volunteering, Bader also wants to get out into her community more.
“My daughter lives in Pepper Pike and that first year, I only knew Pepper Pike to Twinsburg,” she said. “I’ve branched out more. There are so many amazingly wonderful things in this area of Ohio. The parks system is so unbelievable here. I don’t take advantage of them enough. So, I’d like to just push myself more.”