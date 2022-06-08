When Mayfield Heights resident Beverly Lavetter was 11 years old, she got sick with rheumatic fever – and remained sick for three years. A prayer to heal led her to a commitment to begin her journey to give back to the world at such an early age.
As she laid around fighting to get better, she promised God that if He got her well, “I would give back,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. As she moved through high school and life after graduation, she got married at 19 years old – ushering in yet another new chapter of her story. But her marriage helped her find what she’d been looking for – a way to get involved in her community.
“That’s when I really got started,” she said, recalling the various volunteering she did in whatever spare time she had during high school but never being able to fully commit. “It wasn’t very long of a gap after graduation, but I started volunteering right away.”
Now, at 75, and almost 30 years into her retirement, Lavetter spends most of her time sewing dolls with a group of volunteers through her temple, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
The group, created by Women of Fairmount Temple member Lenore Bletcher, who died in August 2020, makes 25 dolls per quarter to give to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT initiative. This program supports children and youth residing in temporary emergency shelters, transitional housing and other living situations due to a loss of housing or economic hardship. She is frequently joined by Stephanie Kline, who embroiders the dolls’ faces; Nancy Kline and Lynn Fishman, who make the clothes; Sue Reider, who stuffs them; and Shirley Leikin who adds the finishing touches and provides support where needed. Lavetter helps make socks and hair for the dolls.
“Without my girls in the group, it’s nothing,” she said. “We all work well and quickly to get to our goal.”
She also gives time to a men’s veterans group, where she visits the VA hospital’s injured veterans.
CJN: You make about 100 dolls annually. What is your favorite aspect of this?
Lavetter: We give about a 100 a year, which has probably been at least a thousand dolls since I got started. But, we really need more hands since our older members are starting to pass away. I love all of it though. I don’t do the doll itself because there is only one person who can do the embroidery, Stephanie (Kline). Before, Lenore used to paint the faces on and put a little nail polish on. We discontinued that, but now the boys and girls all have different faces and features. We have some with glasses now. When I do the hair, some kids have a bunch of clips or braids in their hair. I can do that for them. I can also add pony tails and pig tails, and ribbons and bows. For the boys, I can make a boot and put laces through it. It’s all to help them learn – how to tie, use a zipper, snaps, buttons, colors, patterns and shapes. That way, these kids can learn those skills before entering school.
CJN: What’s the most rewarding part of volunteering?
Lavetter: It makes me very happy to give back. I feel like I have something in my life that is really useful. It adds a layer to my life and is a true mitzvah for me. I’ve always found something to do.
CJN: How does the enrichment of children impact you?
Lavetter: I love children. I have passion for these kids. I am extremely people motivated in general. When my daughter was in nursery school, I donated my time there since it was a co-op. I would spend extra time with those kids. And when I was healing from my fall, I was a nanny for an 11-month old baby and a two-year- old boy. I loved teaching them, helping with potty training and counting with them at the table with M&Ms.
CJN: What attracts you to these hands-on activities?
Lavetter: When you lay in bed for three years, you try and find things to do with your hands. I used to do number painting, puzzles and really anything to use my hands. But as time passes, you change a little bit - your visions and abilities. I also had hand surgery recently and it’s taking over six months to heal. So, anything I can do with my hands now feels like an accomplishment.
Outside of her volunteer endeavors, Lavetter said she is also participating in a medical study to correct a failed back surgery she had. In the study, they put a lead up her back with a chip in it – adjusting care depending on brain waves.
“My goal is that it works out and they address the problems in the technology and it’ll go on to help many, many people,” she said. “Not just the 200 people across the United States and Europe participating in the trial.”