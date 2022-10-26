For South Euclid resident Bob Grossman, retirement is taking every day as it comes.
Sometimes, those days are filled with gardening in his yard or driving friends to medical appointments, others consist of attending Lake County Captains games. But most people in the community know him for his main volunteer activity – serving as the director of the B’nai B’rith Health Run every year since 1987, besides the two off years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long before he retired in 2014, Grossman lent his skills to the organization, which was established in Cleveland in 1853, according to the “Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.” Over the decades, several lodges opened throughout the city – with 10 still operating with 865 members by 1995.
For a year in the 1980s, Grossman was president of the Ravakim B’nai B’rith Singles Unit, and also served as the interlodge president from 1991 to 1993. He also previously served as the Heights Blaugrund Weingarden Lodge (B’nai B’rith Lodge 1152) financial secretary.
Additionally, Grossman served as an officer for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees from 2017 to 2021, and still remains involved. An avid runner himself, he also helps coordinate Northeast Running Club events.
CJN: How did you get involved with the Health Run?
Grossman: It started with my presidency of the singles group in 1984. I have always been a runner, and have run a couple of marathons. I’ve been director since it was established in 1987 – with the first run on July 26 of that year. Besides the two years we missed in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, we haven’t missed a year.
CJN: Why do you keep coming back to the run?
Grossman: I like the people I do it with. And it’s just something I really love to do. Running is great aerobic exercise. It keeps your stamina up for other things you want to do in life. I used to also be a member of the JCC running club, which met and ran from the old JCC before it moved to Beachwood. I love getting more people into this kind of exercise. This year’s race, the 34th race, was held Oct. 9 in University Heights. We didn’t have many people, but I did have my favorite memory to date this year. This was the first, and only, time my brother Dennis showed up to participate. He finished last – 13th - in the 1-mile event, technically 14th as his dog beat him. That memory alone made this year’s event worthwhile and makes me want to do it as long as I can.
CJN: What got you started in volunteering?
Grossman: I always felt that it was important to get involved in my community somehow. It’s a Jewish thing to give back, but I was never really a member of a traditional congregation. So, doing this work with B’nai B’rith for so long has been a way for me to feel connected to the Jewish part of my life and to give back to the community at the same time. There aren’t many local lodges anymore, so this also helps me keep it alive.
CJN: Do you have any advice for other retirees wanting to get involved?
Grossman: Places all throughout the community always need volunteers. You just need to find something that you like and feel inspired by that interest.
CJN: Are you already planning next year’s run?
Grossman: We’re thinking either July 23 or July 30. We’ve already started thinking about the event itself and hope to continue holding it for years to come.
As for the future of his retirement, Grossman plans to keep it simple.
“Sometime in my life, I want to go to Israel,” he said. “I’ve never gone, and I’ve always wanted to go on a trip like that. I’ll take the years as they come and see what happens.”