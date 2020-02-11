Working with school-age children her entire career, both as a teacher and at Camp Wise, Cathy Becker always loved imparting knowledge. Now in retirement, she finds herself still teaching others. Her activities include the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Public School Initiative.
At the Maltz Museum, Becker gives tours of current exhibits, as well as reads essays for the Stop the Hate competition. Through the Federation, she tutors two young girls and also does several one-day programs.
Her other volunteer activities include the Mandel JCC Triathalon and her temple’s Caring Community program, which provides meals for those who have experienced a loss or are shut-ins.
CJN: Why do you like to volunteer?
Becker: First of all, I believe if I commit to something, I need to keep it. I enjoy meeting new people, which I have through my activities. It also allows me to use skills that I have developed since high school and allows me to use them in a different way than I ever have before.
CJN: How do you use your career skills in your volunteering?
Becker: You do what you know. I haven’t taken on anything I don’t know yet. For the Maltz Museum, I think I fell in love with history because I had a teacher in high school who made it interesting. I was a history major in college before I switched to elementary education. So, I think my love of history and historical fiction ties into my activities at the museum and everything it represents.
I’m a lifelong Clevelander, I only went away for college. So, I think I am bringing together who I am as a person, which is very rewarding when I volunteer. Everything I have learned in my 70-some years, I can use it in my volunteer work.
CJN: Why is volunteering in the community important?
Becker: I worked full time for forever, and did a bit of social action when I was still a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. When I retired from teaching, I was only working part time at Camp Wise. So, I took a class at Siegal College, and from there I had an adult bat mitzvah.
Teaching was a total immersion job. It doesn’t end at 3:30 p.m., and it doesn’t start at 8:30 a.m. And with raising a child, my little bit of energy was dedicated to putting my feet up once in a while. So when I left, one of the things I missed was my connection to the Jewish community. (Volunteering) is how I got my connection back. I
CJN: What have you learned from volunteering and retirement?
Becker: The other thing about volunteering is I’ve learned new skills. I think it’s very important as we age to keep adding to our skill sets. I’ve learned a lot about myself. I am not the type of person to stay at home, and I realized that wasn’t going to be enough for me. I’ve learned how I want to spend my days. I learned that I need to spend time in my life is productive. And I feel that I am giving back in a way to a community that has supported me my entire life.
CJN: What do you hope to do in the future of your retirement?
Becker: I’m looking forward to continuing what I am doing. I am thinking about adding more on since it’s only been a little over a year since I retired. I’ve bitten off a lot and I’m happy with that. I need another year to settle in and consider if there is another avenue I want to go to. And I don’t know what that is and that’s OK. It’s just being open and finding new things to do and doing things you find meaning in.
When asked why other retirees should explore volunteering opportunities, Becker recalled learning that work gives one meaning.
“My father worked until he was 92 1/2 and died six days later, and my mother worked until she was almost 80,” she said. “It was in my blood that work gives people meaning, and this is now my work. I prepare – I don’t just walk in without thinking about it. So, I consider it part of my being.”
But, she doesn’t fault anyone that doesn’t want to volunteer.
“I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to sit around and relax,” Becker said. “For me, that wasn’t going to be my route. The important thing retirees should pay attention to is finding their route and what works for them.”