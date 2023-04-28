After her retirement, Char Rapoport Nance found a volunteer role at the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland that perfectly aligned with the skills she utilized daily throughout her professional career.
She has been the co-chair of the annual fund for NCJW since shortly after her retirement. She then joined the board of NCJW and is on her second year in that role.
“I’ll be a vice president of NCJW starting this summer,” she said. “I do a lot of fundraising work for them. I’ve also co-chaired two events for them this year and I attend all the other events that they have. I’ve been very active in Cleveland’s NCJW.”
She said her volunteer work at NCJW fulfills her because the organization gives a voice to those who don’t traditionally have one.
“Our mission is striving for social justice by improving the quality of life for women, children and families; and safeguarding individual rights and freedoms,” she said.
One of the NCJW events she co-chaired this year was focused on finances and was primarily targeted toward women, she said. The other was a model seder that took place two weeks before Passover.
“We had a really nice turnout,” Rapoport Nance said of the model seder. “That was the first time we had it in person since 2019 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), so people were very happy to come. We had a theme of how Passover and Judaism are practiced in other cultures, other parts of the world. That was really interesting to hear people talk about that, and then we created our own haggadah. At the same time, we talked about how Passover is a time for tzedakah, for giving back. It is a mitzvah to make sure that all people who need can come to a place to have a seder, to have food.”
They also sold tzedakah box centerpieces to raise funds for the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, she said.
Rapoport Nance is an active member of her synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, and volunteers there often, she said. She coordinated the greeters for the High Holy Days and helps sell advertising for the synagogue’s monthly bulletin, calling advertisers whose contracts have ended and encouraging them to renew their advertising.
“Outside of the Jewish community, I do Seeds of Literacy,” she said. “It’s an amazing organization. They’re celebrating their 25th year this year and they have volunteer tutors who tutor in language arts, science, social studies and math to help adults.”
She said Seeds of Literacy helps adults who want to get their GED, who didn’t have an opportunity to finish high school, and are in a “better place” now. There is no cost to the students.
Pre-pandemic, Seeds of Literacy was an in-person program in which the tutors helped participants face-to-face, she said. Once COVID-19 stormed the United States, they took to virtual learning.
“They pair you with a student and you go into a virtual classroom and they give you a packet of materials you need to work on that day,” Rapoport Nance said. “It’s really bringing the opportunity to the people where they are, the people who really want to succeed and want to get their GED, it brings it to them. So, I’ve been doing that as well. I primarily tutor math and they sometimes call me ‘the queen of fractions’ because I do a lot of tutoring in fractions. I think that’s a really, really great organization.”