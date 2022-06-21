Following a long career in real estate and building her family home as a homemaker, Lyndhurst resident Charlotte Kaminsky likes to pass her time baking, cooking and gardening – but also gives back to her community when she can.
Her main endeavor is through her congregation, Park Synagogue, as a member of its sisterhood. There, she volunteers every year to decorate the synagogue’s sukkah for Sukkot and attends its speaker events. Every year, the synagogue also does its Mitzvah Day, where synagogue and community members give time to volunteer projects. On May 22, Kaminsky was one of more than 145 people who volunteered on 18 projects, which brought in donations of over $1,400 to purchase supplies and gift cards. One of the projects was stuffing heart pillows for breast cancer patients at University Hospitals’ Seidman Cancer Center, which was a project she was involved in. In total, her group stuffed 60 pillows.
Kaminsky is also a member of the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter and the Greater Cleveland chapter of Hadassah. In the past, she was also president of a local ORT chapter, which has since disbanded.
Outside of her community involvement, Kaminsky is completely dedicated to her family, she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“My husband passed away 12 years ago, and I’ve been taking care of myself and the family,” she said. “I have one son out of town that is married, and my other two children live in Cleveland. I also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.”
CJN: What led you to volunteer?
Kaminsky: I wanted to do something for the community. I always felt the need to do something and be helpful. I’ve been making the pillows with Park Synagogue’s Mitzvah Day for a few years. I love sewing and I sew a lot of my clothes. I took it up as a teen before high school. I just love sewing and crocheting. I just love helping other people - especially with the mitzvah day. It was for cancer patients. That’s where they needed me and I made sure that I was available.
CJN: Tell me what a typical day looks like in your retirement.
Kaminsky: I get into a lot of my gardening. I just put my house up for sale, so I’ve been doing it up. Day to day, I also have a group of ladies I spend time with that were members of the ORT group. I also love to walk in the park. My place is near Acacia Reservation and that’s very convenient for my walks. I also play a lot of mahjong.
CJN: Why is being active important to you?
Kaminsky: I have the time to do it. It’s that simple. As I said, I started cleaning out my house and gave some of my belongings to community refugees - like Us Together, the Cleveland Furniture Bank and NCJW/Cleveland. But really, being active makes me feel better about myself when I can give something to someone else. I have the time and the energy. Wherever I am needed, I’m happy to volunteer.
CJN: What was your first volunteer activity?
Kaminsky: My ORT group was my first big activity. I was very active in all of their different things each year. I felt it was a good organization, helping people to help themselves through education and teaching them a trade. I got involved with ORT for the social part of it, making new friends, meeting people and bringing people into the membership. And then I just realized I loved the work.
CJN: How does volunteering impact your life?
Kaminsky: Personally, it gives me a good feeling to help other people and to know I can do it. When I was younger, I didn’t have a lot. I feel that since I have the ability now if I can volunteer to help anyone or any group, that itself is a mitzvah. Volunteering is completely therapeutic. It helps other people and it helps me to be involved and not be sedentary.
CJN: Do you have any advice for other retirees looking to volunteer?
Kaminsky: There are so many good groups that you can volunteer for. It is a good feeling to be able to help others. If you start there, you will have an impact. It’s the Jewish way - to be giving of yourself. You don’t have to give money, though it is nice to be able to do that. But, giving of yourself makes just as much of an impact.
Considering she just moved to her new place in May, settling in her new routine is goal number one, Kaminsky said.
“I haven’t had the time to get involved here with anything,” she said. “I’ve met a few people – friends and acquaintances from over the years. But, I hope to join some activities here in the community in time.”