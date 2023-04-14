Chris Anna Lazar closed her printing company, Luscious Verde Cards, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She then found herself with more time on her hands and decided to fill that time contributing to an organization that helped her many years before.
Lazar opened her printing company in 2001 and began experiencing “growing pains” a few years in, she said. It was at that point she reached out to SCORE – a resource for growing businesses in Northeast Ohio – and they helped her steer her business in the right direction.
“I started (volunteering) with SCORE almost a year after I shut my business down; in the spring of 2021,” said Lazar, who celebrated her bat mitzvah at Temple Emanu El. “I have gotten very involved with SCORE. I wouldn’t say it’s a full time volunteer situation, but it’s probably a good 25 hours a week on average, maybe even more some weeks.”
She lends her expertise in startups, finance, human resources and strategic planning to the businesses who are seeking help from SCORE today, she said. She was motivated to get involved in helping new businesses because she’d read a lot about institutional racism and how minority businesses are consequently at a disadvantage.
“Having a direct one-to-one relationship and helping where I can help one person at a time potentially doesn’t have a huge impact on society in general but, slowly, one business at a time can have an effect on someone’s life and can have an effect on our economic community, so that is where I chose to put my time and energy,” Lazar said.
She said social justice is the driving force behind her volunteer work.
“I think there’s too many people who don’t have mentors, role models and opportunities to actualize the creativity and talents that are in them,” she said. “They haven’t had the direction to make those things really functional.”
Lazar said she sees her role as one in which she helps people clarify what their visions are and then guides them toward achieving those visions.
A gratifying part of her work is when a client who she hasn’t heard from in a few months encounters a challenge and calls her to ask for guidance, she said.
“I’ve got loads of clients that I talk to on a regular basis but then, once things are up and running smoothly and I don’t need to have ongoing scheduled sessions, I like to be there and to be available if and when they need it in the future and it’s nice to have created all these long-term relationships,” she said. “I think it’s a win for me and a win for them and all around good for our community.”
Lazar said she has learned a lot about herself through volunteering.
“I started out feeling like I had a good business background – having owned and run a business for 19 years and the variety of experiences before that – but I continue to learn and expand my knowledge into areas like funding and nonprofits and digital marketing and areas that I really didn’t have,” she said.
Looking forward, she hopes to continue to learn and reach out to new and minority businesses in need, she said.
“I think, like anything else, as I have more and more experience, I get a little bit better and better,” Lazar said. “We have such a wide range of needs that come in, so assessing where people are and getting them the appropriate resources in the appropriate volumes is sometimes challenging, figuring that out. I just want to continue to grow and learn how I can be helpful to the community and just continue doing what I’m doing.”