At 96, Chuck Newman takes his retirement day by day.
And within those days, he’s either reading, spending time with his wife, Ann, in their Judson Park apartment, or volunteering his time in the community with Hillcrest Meals on Wheels.
He also is a member of his community’s dining committee, helping to ensure quality and varied menu items for himself and his neighbors. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he also volunteered with the Heights Emergency Food Center for 21 years through the recommendation of his wife who was also working there.
“They needed someone to do the heavy work, and I ended up there for over 20 years and was on the board and helped around when I could,” he said.
CJN: How did you find yourself at Meals on Wheels?
Newman: As I got older, I couldn’t do the heavy work and did whatever I could. But then their needs changed and didn’t need as many volunteers, so I was excused. At the same time, the person running the center was also working at the Cleveland Heights Meals on Wheels, and I asked if I could do that too. But they instead suggested Hillcrest Meals on Wheels. I went and have been with them ever since. We deliver the meals with usually two people to each delivery. I do the driving since that was part of what I did while working and whoever my partner is, doing the actual delivery to the door.
But I really didn’t think about it. I just wanted to do something that kept me out of trouble. And instead, I ended up also enjoying it very much. I’m helping the other volunteers and I’m also helping people who need it. And that makes me really happy.
CJN: Did you already know at retirement that you wanted to volunteer?
Newman: I never really thought about it until the first year I was retired. I got out of bed one day and asked myself and wondered what I was actually going to do every day. That sort of took care of it for me, and I’ve been doing it ever since. I also volunteered at other things too. I was a Big Brother for a couple of years. I also worked for our temple as a board member for six years. I was always doing things outside of work.
CJN: What impact does volunteering have on your life?
Newman: It’s not monetary, that’s for certain. I just enjoy doing it. It’s something I like to do and I feel good about doing it. I’ve also met some very nice people doing this, which has been amazing too.
CJN: What brings you the most joy when volunteering?
Newman: I love to talk to my Meals on Wheels partner. She’s a really nice woman. It’s only once a week. We catch up and generally speak while driving. I also love helping the people we serve. When I’m finished, it’s a job well done. It’s something I’ve accomplished. I just enjoy myself and it keeps me off the street.
CJN: Does Judaism play a part in all of this?
Newman: No, it really doesn’t. To tell you the truth, I don’t think about it too much. I’m Jewish, that I know. I observe and go to services. That is the extent of it. I’m not very religious and I don’t do this because of my faith. I do it because it is right. Maybe Judaism tells me to do things like that, but I do it because you should.
As for the rest of his retirement, Newman plans for more of the same – facing each day as it comes. In his 90s, he said he can’t really ask for much more.
“I have no real goals other than hoping I wake up tomorrow,” he said. “I am 96 years old, I never know if I’m going to be here tomorrow so that’s a goal in itself. I work hard for my life, and with the community, it’s about getting the best experience while I’m here. That’s it for me, it’s simple.”