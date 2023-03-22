Doc Janning saw a need and opportunity for a poet laureate in the city of South Euclid and sprang into action to make his vision a reality. In 2018, he was appointed the city’s inaugural poet laureate by Mayor Georgine Welo.
“The work I do as a poet laureate affects the community in many ways,” Janning said. “As the poet laureate of South Euclid, I read for every city council meeting, and I read for every holiday and every civic occasion.”
Through his work as poet laureate, he has brought a greater degree of understanding among members of city council, he said.
“It has brought them some interest in poetry and other forms of literature and it also helps with the public’s understanding of poetry,” he said.
Janning wrote his first poem in 1961 at age 18 and wrote about 40 poems over the next 50 years, he said. Then, after a life-altering experience, his passion for poetry grew.
“In late June of 2012, I had a quad bypass during which I literally died on the table; I flat-lined,” he said. “They brought me back and it was as though a switch had been thrown and the poetry began to flow.”
He then became involved with the Cleveland area poetry community and learned about poet laureates in different communities, he said.
“I said, ‘Why doesn’t the city of South Euclid have one?’” Janning said. “So what I did was I got some materials from different cities across the country applying to their poet laureateships. I sort of integrated it and then tweaked it for the city of South Euclid, gave it to the mayor and to the city council.”
Welo then put out a call for interested people to apply to the poet laureate position, he said.
“I, of course, applied and I didn’t expect to get it; I just wanted to see one here,” Janning said. “Wonder of wonders, I was selected and I’ve been the poet laureate here since October 2018.”
He said his role as South Euclid’s poet laureate has become his life.
Because he attends all of the city council meetings, Janning said he has learned much about how the city works.
“I think the poetry, in general, has been a benefit to the community and to the way our city government works,” he said. “Overall, I feel good about it and when it comes time, I even have a young poet who lives here in South Euclid who I believe will make a good second poet laureate.”
Janning and his wife, Barbara, have three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
When his son wanted to become a Cub Scout, he took on the role of scout leader and has remained involved with that volunteer work for over 40 years.
“I’ve served at every level, including the National Jewish Committee on Scouting,” he said. “It was more in the line of helping Jewish scouting units keep in communication with each other, trying to help the youth receive Jewish scouting medals and insignia as they earned them.”
The force behind his volunteer work is getting out of the house and learning alongside other people, he said.
“My mantra is to learn one new thing each day,” Janning said.