If you search in the dictionary for the words “dedicated” and “volunteer,” one might find a picture of Mayfield Heights resident Elaine Geller.
A past president of the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter, Geller first became involved with the organization after she moved back to Cleveland from San Francisco upon retirement. Suddenly no longer having a full day of work, she was ready to take on community responsibilities – and now chairs an NCJW educational series called “Understanding the Issues,” helps in finances with the board and executive committee, and serves on the oversight committee for the organization’s equity work.
On Sept. 12, she’ll also be honored at the organization’s opening meeting with the Hannah G. Solomon Award.
“Other than that, I just show up at a lot of other things,” she said. “I’m very passionate about the social justice aspect.”
Outside of NCJW, Geller is also treasurer of the Renee Jones Empowerment Center, a nonprofit that helps survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault by assisting them in a return to normalcy and personal empowerment. She also serves on the board of Council Gardens and was recently named to the steering committee of Teatime for Peace, a group of people from different backgrounds that get together and mingle, with a focus on the Muslim community.
CJN: What attracted you to volunteering?
Geller: It sort of happened during my working years. I was very focused on work, my career and raising my kids. When I retired, I retired while still in San Francisco. I came back to Cleveland after that, and by that time, my husband had also died. I wasn’t working anymore and realized I had nothing to do. Playing mahjong and meeting friends was never enough for me. I was looking for something meaningful. I was a docent at the Maltz Museum for a time, but a friend directed me towards NCJW. I was good with QuickBooks and heard they needed help with that, so that was my “in.” Once I saw what they do, I was hooked. But one of the best parts of NCJW is the relationships you develop outside of the community, which led me to my other activities.
CJN: How has your work impacted you as a volunteer and member of the community?
Geller: I have opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds and those that are most vulnerable. I didn’t really come from a well-off background and many people also helped me along the way. It was time I gave back. I’ve noticed while being involved in my community that the work gives my life meaning and humbles me. As long as I can do these things, what better life is there?
CJN: How have your experiences as a Jew informed your civic interests?
Geller: It was always around while growing up, in a way. Being Jewish, going to temple, the liturgy and the conversations definitely informed my desire to make life more meaningful. I strongly believe in Judaism’s tenant to repair the world. I am not sure if I was always consciously thinking about those things, but it has been just part of my life for so long that it was a natural progression.
CJN: What has been your favorite part about volunteering?
Geller: There have been so many moments, but the one I think of was before I was on the board at Renee Jones. We have Designer Dress Days at NCJW and one of the things Renee does is put on a gala that allows survivors to dress up and dance. NCJW has provided gowns over the years. So, to see these survivors come in, pick out a grown, put it on and see the look on their faces at that moment is an incredible feeling.
CJN: How has your retirement life been impacted by volunteering?
Geller: I think I’ve found that purpose I’ve searched for. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop what I’m doing. I get to use the skills I acquired while in my career, and that helps organizations as well. It’s a win-win.
Recalling how it felt when she first retired and didn’t know what to do, Geller suggested new retirees make sure they ask around or do some Googling to find their next adventure.
“Just dive in,” she said. “Find something you like. The first thing you try may not be your passion or what you stick with, but you’ll meet new people. Who knows where it might go from there.”