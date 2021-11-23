In between playing cards, knitting and crocheting, Harold and Sandy Levine of Beachwood take to their community attempting to make it better.
Harold Levine’s volunteer endeavors run the gamut and include the Chagrin Highlands Rotary Club, Jewish War Veterans, Owatonna Lodge and Hebrew Benevolent Society. With the Rotary Club, he has participated in many community activities – including raising money for worthwhile causes, working with veterans at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital, building community gardens, supporting local police and fire departments, and helping out at community events. As a U.S. Army veteran himself, Harold Levine said he also helps put flags up at cemeteries for national holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
His wife, Sandy, is mostly involved with the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland chapter – knitting for babies at local hospital systems like University Hospitals.
As a couple, the Levines are also grantors of a family trust – the Daniel and Ethel Hamburger Fund – that is facilitated through their synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Through the fund, the couple gives to Jewish organizations like Fuchs Mizrachi School and BBYO. Ethel Hamburger was Sandy Levine’s aunt.
CJN: What motivates you to get involved?
Sandy: There are so many needy people out there, so why not do what you can to make even a slight difference?
Harold: We believe in giving back to the community and trying to help out wherever we can. If there is a need, or a disaster, we always try to send care packages to people in need in those disaster areas. It’s like a survival kit.
CJN: What does volunteering mean to you? How does it impact your life?
Sandy: I enjoy doing it. It keeps my mind occupied. For the knitting, everything gets donated. We have what we need, and we want others in our community to be able to enjoy their life.
Harold: It does a lot of good. It’s about doing for others. Throughout all the years, Sandy and I started our business, Complete Office Supply, in the basement of our house with a $50 investment. That grew into 14 employees and two trucks. Neither of us went to college because we couldn’t afford it. When we were newly married and up to 30 years of marriage, we struggled. Life has always been a struggle. Not to get rich, but to get to a point where we could support our family and causes we care about. All along, we’ve tried to be supporters.
CJN: How did your upbringing impact your effort to give back to the community?
Harold: My father passed away when I was 14 years old. Every day, I went to the temple to say a prayer for him. It was always a hard life without my father as he was our only financial support. It left me at a point where I needed to work in the evenings and weekends to do whatever I could to support my mother and myself. So, I saw firsthand how difficult it is for people to struggle and get by without having much. Being fortunate enough for things to work out financially for us, I found that you have to do something for people who were like Sandy and me when we had nothing. We found we had to do whatever we could to help others that run into problems. That was my motivation– my very modest childhood and having to fight and struggle through growing up.
Sandy: My father was a sick man as well. My mother had to work to help support us. I worked at the library as a page after school.
Harold: I saw what Sandy was going through and it felt like how I felt. We didn’t have much of anything. We both found that it translated into compassion for others.
For others looking to get involved, the Levines had advice – do some research.
“If they have a hobby, find an organization that they can contribute their work to,” Sandy Levine said.
Harold Levine added, “We see so many people that join in once they find there is a good cause to get involved in. People do want to help others somehow. Sometimes, they just don’t know what to do or how they can best do that. If you really want to help others, there is at least one organization out there that they can support.”