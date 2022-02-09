Iris November doesn’t recall a time in her life when she wasn’t motivated to help others any way she could.
In her first marriage to the late Bernard “Bud” Hollander, who died in 1975, November found herself mothering their four daughters, her job as a librarian and her various volunteer endeavors. When Bud died, November didn’t let it deter her from putting passion into her family, job and community.
In 1982, following a fateful meeting in 1979 arranged by Rabbi David Hachen, November married her second husband, Morton November. It was during that marriage that the pair were able to help the community even further – with projects at local organizations, including American Friends of Magen David Adom, Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Beachwood branch, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, Mandel Jewish Community Center, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Lake Health Foundation, MetroHealth and Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland.
Though Morton November died in July 2015, Iris November continues the couple’s philanthropic work and with her own projects like her knitting group, Yarn Over Beachwood. The crochet group meets the first Friday of every month and makes shawls, scarves, baby caps, baby blankets, lapghans and dolls. Most recently, they worked with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and the National Council of Jewish Women to create scarves and caps for Project Warm-Up. When the group first started, its projects were sent to missionaries serving underdeveloped countries.
CJN: Why are these causes important to you?
November: The knitting group capitalizes on a hobby. I went to a similar meeting at Chautauqua once and loved it. So, I decided to make a group here. The social aspect is great too. People love being in a group, sharing ideas. It is also a wonderfully diverse group, and it spans generations and cultures. It is really stimulating and has also allowed me to make younger friends. It is where I’ve had some of my happiest moments.
But, this passion started with my first husband. (Bud) was a leader and heavily involved with many organizations in Cleveland. He died young, and together we were involved in and volunteered at so many organizations. We’d have meetings in our home. I got pulled right into that right along with him. When I met Mort years later, his involvement was on a different level – more so financial support. So, supporting the community has been part of my life for many years in different ways.
CJN: Why did you decide to get involved with your community upon retirement?
November: “Philanteering,” or the combination of philanthropy and volunteering, is such a big part of my life. If you’re able, you should give back. We are so privileged to be able to do more. And whatever more we can do is whatever we should be doing. I call it a win-win situation. It’s winning for me, and winning for them. That is a big part of my knitting group too. We love making beautiful items but we don’t keep them. We share that beauty and those items are given to those in need in the community.
CJN: What role does community involvement play in your life?
November: I smile all the time. Being able to do this makes me incredibly happy because I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me.
CJN: How does your Jewish identity play in your interest to give back?
November: It is all about my Jewish identity – tikkun olam and healing the world. It is what being Jewish is. We reach out to others. It is about being generous of spirit. I feel very strongly that I was born with this innate positive outlook. I have four amazing daughters who also give of themselves. They know it’s the right thing to do. It’s why we were put on this earth. There is a yearning inside of me to give back that I’m sure I got from my mother and my husbands.
CJN: Why should others consider volunteering or philanthropic efforts upon retirement?
November: It is such a joy to see the results of your philanthropy. It starts with finding what you love. Find people who enjoy doing the same things you like. Whether it’s a book club or tutoring, there are so many opportunities out there. Find your passion, which by the time you’re a senior, you know what your passions are, and use that as your philanthropic base. Call around to see what your options are. They’re out there. Whatever you want to do, you can find a place to support.