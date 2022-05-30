Born in Milwaukee, Shaker Heights resident Irv Feldman and his wife, Barbara, were in the same high school class and started dating in college at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The pair married after they graduated, now 60 years ago. After moving to South Euclid for two years, the pair settled in Shaker Heights and have remained since 1966.
That move proved to be the beginning of retired attorney and nonprofit professional Feldman’s volunteer career.
Starting out in the Lomond neighborhood, Feldman was involved in the Lomond Association as a board member and president.
“We moved to Lomond because we thought it would be good for us and our children to live in an integrated area and to send them to integrated schools,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “That worked out well for everyone.”
That involvement led to his stint in the Shaker Heights board of education, serving as president for a couple of years.
“I was interested in that because of my interest in helping children,” he said, which carried over to his current endeavor, Bellefaire JCB, where he serves on the board.
In the past, he’s also been on the boards of Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, Menorah Park Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Center for Community Solutions.
CJN: Why did you decide volunteering was the best route?
Feldman: I’ve always wanted to volunteer and have volunteered right from the word “go.” I have always felt I had some duty to pay back and help society – both the Jewish and general communities. That is essentially why I do it, plus I had the encouragement from some of my colleagues at Hahn Loeser, which is where I started my law practice. I was there for a long time. They encouraged my involvement at Bellefaire, and I thought it was an excellent thing to help troubled children as they tend to get shuffled aside in society.
CJN: What attracted you to these organizations?
Feldman: The Lomond Association was because of integration and I wanted to ensure integration was preserved in Lomond and Shaker Heights in general. The schools and Bellefaire was my interest in helping children. The ADL was me want to defend the Jewish community, which I am part of. As for Suburban Temple, they reached out to me to join and my wife was already involved. It was nice to do something with her. Menorah Park was an offshoot of working there. They invited me to the foundation after I retired from the job due to my relevant background. There are a variety of reasons really – and one thing really led to the other.
CJN: How has volunteering impacted your life?
Feldman: I feel very good about it. It fills a human need of mine and the values of my religion. It is very good to be able to look back on all of my involvement over the years and be proud of doing what I can.
CJN: Why are volunteers important to the community?
Feldman: Because many of these organizations need citizen leaders in the community to bring their thoughts to the organization to shape its policies and the programs it should, and shouldn’t, be involved in. For example, at Bellefaire, there was a discussion as to whether the adoption bureau should provide services to gay couples. It wasn’t an easy decision at all, but had the board not supported it, it wouldn’t have happened. You need that kind of support in issues that may be touchy in the community. So, it is very relevant to be involved in various organizations because you can shape their direction going forward.
CJN: What has been your favorite part?
Feldman: The feedback you receive from the successes of the organizations that you yourself helped to bring about. I’ve also enjoyed meeting many people who I would’ve never befriended before. That has broadened our lives significantly.
Looking forward to the future of his retirement, Feldman said he plans to take more classes at Case Western Reserve University and Baldwin Wallace University. He and Barbara also want to travel more. The pair have been “all over the world.” Their son lives in San Francisco and has two children, and their daughter lives in Boston with her two children.
“We’ve been traveling a lot to see them too,” Feldman said. “We say we have bicoastal disease with one child on each coast. I’ve spent more time with my family and wife. Our 60 years together have been a very amazing and excellent journey.”