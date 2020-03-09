Even during his career as a compliance auditor for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Jack Fogel has always had an interest in getting involved in his community. Now in his 10th year of retirement, that attraction is even more evident.
Fogel’s activities run the gamut – from helping with the Cleveland Sight Center’s White Cane Walk and helping to like Holocaust candles at his synagogue, Park Synagogue, to helping young people learn to fish at the Cleveland Metroparks and tending to his garden as part of the South Euclid Garden Club. But his main activities are two: caring for his 101-year-old mother-in-law, Selma, and helping coach the Cleveland Heights High School basketball team. Fogel played for the team from 1965 to 1967.
“I have to keep a calendar because people are always asking me to do things,” he said.
CJN: Why did you decide to do these things?
Fogel: Basketball keeps me young. Heights basketball is a wonderful fraternity. To me, this level of involvement is normal. To others, it might not be. It is what it is. It’s no different helping someone at the garden, teaching someone to fish or coaching basketball. With my mother-in-law, my understanding of the world, it’s common for older individuals to live with their younger family members. There is so much to be gained from older individuals, so I don’t find it unusual. The humanity of it is – helping people – is what gets me.
I’ve got these little things about my philosophy, when you do these things. You can’t expect to get anything back from the people you help. A smile and a thank you is more than enough. Doing these things for so many years, even before I retired, I learned to become a good listener. Especially with the young people on the basketball team, I’ve had a player or two say, “How come you’re the only one that listens to me?” And that is because, though the coaches want them to be better men, life is moving so fast for them. So, I’ve learned to sit there and really listen.
CJN: What does volunteering mean to you?
Fogel: If you have that time, and I know everyone is busy, it’s worth it to make a difference. I know you hear that all the time from people, and I’m going to be another one, because it’s true. That self-satisfaction is a thank you and smile. And to see people succeed because of your help, it makes you happy. It’s a good story. Volunteering for the people, there is that idea of self-satisfaction, but I don’t want anything back. I am pretty happy with my lot in life. I’ve gotten to meet wonderful people.
CJN: What have your learned in retirement?
Fogel: I know what I live for. I hope by doing this, younger people will pick up on the same thing. Not everyone is going to volunteer, but I hope that people who are in their 20s, 30s or 40s, when they do get some time, they will also volunteer. It’s about setting an example. So, I’ve also learned how important setting that example really is. Also, I just like to have a good time. I find myself learning just as much as the students, or whoever I am helping, do.
CJN: Do you have a favorite volunteering memory?
Fogel: I love seeing kids I coached coming back to school with their own kids in tow. You can’t remember everything you have said to people, but sometimes they’ll remind you. And that is the best part. The students will always say that I’ve always had a good word for them, and it’s because, again, I listen to them.
But, specifically, there is nothing I can pinpoint. It’s all been wonderful. It’s a wonderful world. But, there are also so many great things. And it’s not all about basketball. It’s just the importance of inspiring the younger generations to pick up and do the same when they’re older.
For the future of his retirement, Fogel is open to possibility.
“I really want to be married for 150 years,” he said, laughing. “But I just want to be able to do these things that people as of me, as long as I am able. There is stuff constantly being added to my calendar. All of these things make life sweeter. It’s all good. Isn’t that what we’re on this planet to do?”