Volunteering at Pearl’s Place at Menorah Park in Beachwood and Vitalia Active Adult Community in Solon are how Jerry Block gets himself out of his apartment and gives back to his communities. Block celebrated his bar mitzvah at Park Synagogue. He worked for 20 years at a distribution center for Revco drugstore (now CVS).
CJN: Can you tell me about the volunteer work you do?
Block: What I do is I work in Pearl’s Place. I cashier; I stock pop, snacks, candy; I put away stock when supplies come in and just do whatever I can around Pearl’s Place. The only thing I don’t do is cook.
CJN: How did you get involved with your volunteer work?
Block: I had a lot of left knee surgeries. I had one on the right and 11 on the left and I was in Menorah Park for rehab and I happened to see the volunteer office and I asked about it and they said, “Yeah, sure.” So I even volunteered a couple times when I was in rehab. I worked somewhere around five or six years in the staff cafeteria as a cashier.
CJN: What kept you coming back that you’re still there now?
Block: They closed the cafeteria completely, so there’s only Pearl’s Place to volunteer in. I was there for a while and then I moved to Kettering, Ohio, for my wife’s grandkids. About six or seven months after we moved there, my wife passed away from COVID and I moved back here where I had family.
CJN: What do you enjoy most about volunteering?
Block: I just enjoy being busy. All the staff people are wonderful and just enjoying the rest of the volunteers.
CJN: What values do you have that fuel your volunteer work?
Block: I enjoy it. It keeps me busy from being in my apartment five days a week. I’ve always liked to do volunteer work to just keep myself busy all the time. My father was that way. He kept two jobs and he worked around the house and everything. So I just followed in his footsteps.
CJN: Do you volunteer anywhere else in the community?
Block: Just doing the profiles and pictures of people at Vitalia. I used to call bingo there every other Sunday night like twice a month.