When Solon resident Jerry Block retired in 2015, he wasn’t going out of his way to really commit to anything.
But soon after he retired, Block was admitted into the hospital to receive a total of 11 surgeries on his left knee. After surgery, he went to Menorah Park in Beachwood for rehab and it all clicked for him when he happened to come across the volunteer office.
Now, Block is back to punching the clock, but as a full-time volunteer at Menorah Park. Seven years into his volunteer journey at the senior community, he spends most of his time at Pearl’s Place snack shop as a cashier and stocker, doing “whatever they need,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Before that, he spent about five years as a cashier at the employee/staff cafeteria. He can also be seen in other roles around the facility, and frequently assists with the community’s check-in process in the mornings.
Recently, Block also received Menorah Park’s Gertrude Himmel Volunteer of the Year Award.
“It feels great,” he said. “To me, an award doesn’t mean much in the scheme of me doing this. It’s a matter of principle to volunteer. I’m not here to get awards. I’m here to help out as many people as I can. If I get awards, that’s nice. But, I’m not here for that. I’m here to make a difference. That’s all.”
Block also volunteers in his community to help facilitate bingo nights a couple of times a month.
CJN: What is your favorite part about volunteering at Menorah Park?
Block: It’s all to keep myself busy. When I came here for rehab after my surgeries, I asked about volunteering and they said yes. That’s how I got involved and I love it.
CJN: What was it like being unable to volunteer during the COVID-19 lockdowns?
Block: I didn’t get to volunteer at all, especially since I was living in Kettering, Ohio, with my wife. Seven months after we moved there, she passed away from COVID. Once the lease was up, I moved back here in 2021 into Richmond Heights. Then, I moved in May to Solon. Now, I’m back as a full-time volunteer, loving that I am able to keep myself busy again in the friendly atmosphere. To not have that throughout the pandemic was very difficult for me.
CJN: Why did you get involved in your community?
Block: I actually wasn’t really looking for it. This just happened to fall into my lap when I was at Menorah Park for rehab after surgery. It happened to catch my eye, but I wasn’t expecting to want to do that kind of work after retiring. I just happened to fall into it soon after I fully recovered. I came to volunteer and found that I enjoyed every second of it. That was reason enough.
CJN: How has volunteering impacted your retirement?
Block: It hasn’t necessarily led me to learn anything new, but it has led to some new friendships. Many employees know me very well and I know them too – all by name.
For other retirees looking to volunteer, Block said to tap into your passion. And if you don’t know what that passion is, don’t be afraid to do some trial and error.
“Volunteers here at Menorah Park enjoy the work and truly love doing this,” he said. “They’re here to help out and it gives them something to do. So, find something that also inspires you to help other people – no matter the area of volunteering. If you find something you truly love like me, then it’s easy.”