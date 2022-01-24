Chagrin Falls resident Joel Teplitzky held various careers while he worked from age 16 to 80.
When he finally decided it was time to retire in 2009, he wondered how he’d fill his time now that he wasn’t doing auto upholstery in his little shop on Miles Road. It was something he had trained in since high school. In 1947, the family moved to Cleveland from Philadelphia and opened an upholstery shop on East 77th Street and Carnegie Avenue called Mr. T’s Seat Covers. For a while, the family worked to sell and install 8-track stereos and cartridges. He later opened an auto securities business he did until 1978, before returning to auto upholstery.
But then it dawned on him. The new way to remain involved in his community was volunteering, something he’d had experience with in his family since a young age, Teplitzky told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” he said.
CJN: What do you do in the community?
Teplitzky: My activities are at The Weils. I’ve been there three days a week since I retired. When I retired, my daughter-in-law said she was volunteering to teach mahjong at Montefiore. I was living in Russell and she was in Concord at the time. She asked why don’t you volunteer too, but at The Weils since it was closer to me. I went at that time and met with their head of activities at the time. I told her I wanted to volunteer and I’d do anything she needed me to.
I wanted to meet residents and visit their rooms. At the time, I was 80 and I was in the same age group as them. Even now, I like visiting with them when I can. We also do a happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. during the week. I’d serve drinks as a bartender and they’d socialize. We did that until the COVID pandemic, and then we brought it back for a bit with two other activities. Additionally, throughout the pandemic, I’ve been making calls to residents at The Weils to keep them engaged when I can’t go there in person.
I also received the Volunteer of the Year award through Montefiore in 2011.
CJN: How did you know volunteering was right for you?
Teplitzky: I had a background of family members that were community-driven. Years ago, my mom and dad used to volunteer for a sanatorium out west. My mother raised money for that. I have always had it in me to volunteer. This is what I love doing. If I wasn’t going to work out twice a week, I’d volunteer every day. It was something innate in me, but it also wasn’t something I was looking forward to doing. It just happened. But, I love doing things for people. If I can do something nice, I get the biggest kick. All I want to be is repaid with a smile.
CJN: Why is volunteering an important part of your life?
Teplitzky: All I can say is there is such an enjoyment for me. The people you help also get such a benefit out of it. It is completely mutually beneficial. That is what makes a healthy community.
CJN: How does your family help motivate you to give back?
Teplitzky: It’s about tikkun olam and l’dor v’dor. From an early age, I had a wonderful family that was dedicated to being community upstanders. I now have so many lovely children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I want to pass that passion from the community and help others to the younger generations of my family. It’s about setting an example.
CJN: Do you have any advice for retirees wanting to get involved in the community?
Teplitzky: Any place that will accept you, go do it. It is the greatest thing you can do. You make yourself happy and, in turn, make others happy. Don’t be picky. Go where you’re needed. It is a fun thing to do and is very gratifying. I am sure I get more out of it than they do. But, I’m sure anyone volunteers will say the same thing.
Aside from volunteering, Teplitzky is a family man. He is eager to visit with his children and grandchildren in the coming weeks, he said.
“I am looking forward to seeing everyone,” he said. “I haven’t really been anywhere. It’s kind of been a social quarantine as well. I can’t wait to see people. And health willing, I’m ready to get back to life as long as I’m capable.”
Publisher’s note: Joel Teplitzky is the father of Ronald J. Teplitzky, chair of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.