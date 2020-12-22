Though Jojo Brown hasn’t worked in over a decade, she still finds ways to fill her days and keep busy.
A fierce animal lover, specifically cats, Brown spent most of her free time pre-pandemic at Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village as a cat cuddler. In that role, she helps cats re-socialize to human interactions – whether they’ve been found on the streets or brought to the shelter after living with one family for a long time. In both situations, Brown said the cats tend to be very scared.
“It’s so sad, especially when some come from a home when they’re older and their owner has died, and then suddenly they’re put in a cage and are confused,” she said. “So, our job as cat cuddlers is to help them get socialized to human interactions and show them that we’re nothing to be scared of.”
Additionally, Brown works with Valley Save-a-Pet, a non-profit organization that focuses on animal rescue and adoption. The team also helps with spay and neutering assistance, as well as veterinary care assistance. Valley Save-a-Pet helps cats and dogs alike. With this organization, Brown helps feed a colony of stray cats in Beachwood every day.
In the past, she’s also been involved with Make-a-Wish. Brown is also a member of the Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland, a Facebook group and nonprofit dedicated to helping cats and cat owners in Northeast Ohio, where she’s helped rescue stray cats and get them placed in foster homes.
CJN: What made you choose these activities?
Brown: I just love animals and cats especially. We lived in Florida before this and moved back here in 2008. About seven and a half years ago, I called Valley Save-a-Pet and asked if they had any strays I could I could feed. They told me about the Beachwood colony, and that’s how that started.
With Rescue Village, I just really wanted to work with animals. Before the shelter, I was volunteering with Make-a-Wish but I just found it so difficult because of the children. It was getting to me. So, I decided to go with the animals. That is where my heart and passion is.
CJN: Did you volunteer prior to retirement?
Brown: I never volunteered before. It all started with Make-a-Wish, but it didn’t work out. I still knew I wanted to use my time in a worthwhile way and give back where I could. There are many animal people out there. But there are even more animals that don’t have a voice. People do, so it is up to us to help them and be that voice. I even have cat food in my trunk. So, sometimes if I see a stray cat, I do feed it.
CJN: How do your volunteer activities impact you? Why is it important?
Brown: I feel like I am making a difference – to the community and these organizations. Both of them are so amazing. Rescue Village, specifically, is so clean and awesome. The people are so nice and hardworking. I love being there, and I even visit the dogs as well. That is heartbreaking in itself because they look at you and cry and wonder if you’re taking them home. But, I love feeling like I give back and that I’m helping them, even if it’s just a little bit. The cats don’t know it, but I do.
CJN: Do you have a favorite volunteering memory?
Brown: Yes, it was about two years ago. My cousin lives on the next street over and found a stray kitten. She called me at like 9 p.m. She kept it overnight and I took the kitten to Rescue Village the next day and she was checked out and deemed fine. I named her Lucky. Then, a young woman came in with her daughter looking for a cat. I introduced her to Lucky and they decided to adopt her. So, not only did I save her, but I also helped find her forever home. People call me all the time, knowing I am the cat lady. I do things like that a lot. But, Lucky was the one I felt I was responsible for.
CJN: Why should other retirees volunteering?
Brown: It keeps your mind busy and keeps you from being bored at home. With any activity, whether that is animals or not, it keeps you active. I just think it is important to volunteer. It is my pleasure to help.
Once it is safe to return to her volunteer endeavors, Brown said she’s eager to go back to the cats at Rescue Village. But, she hopes her personal life will also keep her busy.
“I do miss it and want to go back badly,” she said. “I miss the people and the animals so much. I am also a grandma of two. They are my accomplishments. It’s about being with them as much as I can. But, my biggest goal is to stay healthy and active.”