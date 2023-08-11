Karen Wine’s passion for helping people started at a young age. Her brother, who has Down syndrome, sparked her inspiration to become a special education teacher. Since her retirement, she has continued to offer her experience, knowledge, time and talents to the betterment of her community.
“I’ve been part of National Council of Jewish Women (Cleveland) Entertainmobile group for about 36 years,” Wine said. “We sing all over the community for seniors and other groups.”
She is also involved in NCJW’s Share What You Wear project, which provides clothing and other supplies to those who cannot afford them, she said.
In addition to NCJW, Wine volunteers at The Gathering Place as a greeter.
“I started Friends of the Gathering Place, which was like an auxiliary, back in 2001,” she said.
Wine is involved at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike as an usher and serves as a mikvah lady at the Charlotte Goldberg Community Mikvah, she said.
“I’ve done Hadassah vision screening with preschool children,” she said.
Wine’s mother, who she described as “ahead of her time,” placed a strong emphasis on volunteering, so she was another source of Wine’s passion for helping others, she said. Her mother was very involved with Hadassah in Youngstown and the family’s synagogue, and advocated for people with special needs.
“I grew up volunteering,” Wine said. “I’ve been in all the hospital auxiliaries – Mount Sinai auxiliary, Suburban Hospital auxiliary. I volunteered at JFSA; I was a secretary at Alyson’s Place which is the medical clinic there. I’ve done all kinds of Shaker schools volunteering in the schools with reading, and I was very involved with PVA which was New Avenues to Independence.”
Wine said her earliest memory of volunteering was helping people with special needs, such as her brother. He was born two months early during the week before her bat mitzvah, which then had to be postponed.
“He certainly has made a profound mark on all of our family, our kids, our sister’s kids too,” she said.
When working as a special education teacher, Wine learned a lot from her students, including patience, humor and the idea that every human is different, she said. The world’s awareness of the differences among students, and how they learn and grow, increased throughout her years as a special education teacher.
“Back in the 70s, we didn’t know about autistic kids and kids with all kinds of ways of learning,” she recalled. “We learned that there just wasn’t one way. We still get together with some of our kids who are now in their 40s and 50s. We have little reunions with them. It’s pretty neat.”
Wine said giving back to the community fulfills her need for giving of herself.
“It certainly fills my heart and gives me the feeling that I’m doing good for the world,” Wine said. “I think my many different experiences have shown me that there’s always need, and there’s so many worthwhile organizations, and there’s so many people out there that need help.”