For Ken Goldberg, history, art and antiques are not just a hobby – they are a passion. So much that when the Cleveland Heights resident retired in 2012, he continued his already-established community involvement and jumped right into other organizations that sit at the center of those interests.
Goldberg has been president of the Cleveland Heights Historical Society since 2013, as well as a trustee from 1996 to 2000, and again starting from 2003. His other activities are with the Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission, the Western Reserve Architectural Historians and the American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland Chapter Historic Resources Committee. With the Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission, he’s been involved for about 20 years and served as president and in all other offices at Western Reserve Architectural Historians since 1974. He’s also involved with the Cleveland Restoration Society.
Goldberg also has Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees, as well as an MLS degree. He is originally from Rochester, N.Y., and has lived in Cleveland Heights since 1977.
CJN: Why did these causes interest you and why do you remain involved?
Goldberg: I’ve been interested in architecture since I was very young. I first went to day camp the summer before kindergarten and we would take the bus. I’d look at houses on the way and the construction. But, how did I get interested in houses? Well, I am a house historian. I do preservation consulting, architectural walking and bus tours, as well as give talks. I am very involved in Cleveland Heights in general and was on the Cleveland Heights Citizens Advisory and Improvement Awards committees for many years.
But, again, this interest was from a very young age. In Rochester, there was an avenue lined with mansions and I was always interested in that area. Visits to a Rochester art museum as a child also led me to art history.
CJN: Why did you want to volunteer in your retirement?
Goldberg: I started doing this in 1984. I was between full-time jobs. People always said you can try to make money in your major interest. My first full-time job was as a librarian at the Cleveland Institute of Art. When I had to leave that, I started doing things around my neighborhood. I then got into giving home architectural evaluations and giving classes. I gave regular classes in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights and Shaker Heights adult education programs. I would discuss the architecture of those communities and the history, and then also go to the homes of volunteers and go through the interior and exterior. These activities then led to continuing these things in my retirement.
CJN: What has volunteering taught you about the concept of retirement, as well as yourself?
Goldberg: I don’t want a vacation on the beach. That doesn’t appeal to me. I want to go to cities and explore. The last place I went for that was Charleston. I usually do bigger cities. I am also a very big walker, ever since I was 13. I really like to walk in the woods, too. I am just very into local communities. I find myself still pushing these ideas and interests into retirement. This is my passion, and it just builds off my long-term interests. I am happy to continue doing it.
CJN: How does volunteering positively impact our communities?
Goldberg: I am an information specialist and I have a professional librarian background. I can inform people how to get information and that’s a very big thing for me. If I can give information and show others how to find information, that’s an impact in itself. I love connecting people with information.
For other retirees looking for ways to get involved, Goldberg kept his advice simple – follow your interests.
“There are a lot of things I had to do in my full-time positions that weren’t my major interests,” he said. “So, just follow your interests and keep active. It’s very simplistic sounding – but as long as you find something that sparks your interests, there will always be something to do.”