For Linda Barnett, volunteering and giving back to the community have been a constant – before and after her retirement in 2000.
The Beachwood resident spends most of her time engaging with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter, which she joined 42 years ago when she first learned about Entertainmobile, a singing group that travels the community to bring Broadway-style music to nursing homes, senior housing and independent living facilities. She is also a past president of the group and has held other leadership positions for over 20 years, including serving as an honorary director, and as chair and later vice president for its Designer Dress Days. She also spends time with Reader’s Theater, a short-term interactive theater and literacy program for fourth-grade students throughout Greater Cleveland. Groups meet once a week for three weeks, performing for their classmates at the final meeting.
In addition to her work with NCJW/CLE, Barnett belongs Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s sisterhood and to the leadership board at University Hospitals’ Seidman Cancer Center. She’s been involved there since her late husband, Ronald, was treated there before he died in 2009.
CJN: What drew you to NCJW/CLE and what keeps you coming back?
Barnett: Initially, I joined because when I was much younger, I was active in ORT. I was president of my chapter when I was in my 20s. Then, I was with my children enjoying all types of things. When I joined Entertainmobile, I also joined NCJW. As soon as I was done with my store, I wanted to do something much more and I had several friends very active in NCJW.
As for why I am still involved, NCJW’s mission really feeds me. Its mission is to make life better for women, children and families. Causes like abortion care and voting rights, NCJW really gets involved with all of that. It’s a lot of work advocating for people who aren’t represented. I’ve been to several national conventions in Washington, D.C., to lobby our representatives for Ohio and Cuyahoga County. What we do nationally is very significant, not just what we do in Cleveland. We’re always looking out for the needs of the community.
CJN: Why is volunteering important to you?
Barnett: My mother and father both instilled it in me. My father was a Big Brother. My mother was the president of her chapter of Pioneer Women when I was growing up. They always had a blue box and we bought trees as a family. Israel was always very important in their lives. That was where I started, and as soon as I got married, I got involved with ORT. It was for social reasons but giving back was also important. I’ve always been involved in some way throughout my life. It’s important to give back because I’ve been fortunate.
CJN: Do you have a favorite memory of volunteering?
Barnett: There are so many, but once we were doing Reader’s Theater. There was a little boy in my group and I could barely hear him speak. I gave him the part of the king and he was kind of shy. I told him he really had to be a king and be strong because he’s important. And when we actually did the performance, he was outstanding. His teacher came up to me afterward and told me I really helped him. His mother died earlier in the year and he was really withdrawn. She said whatever I said really brought him out of his shell, to stand up and be seen as a leader. He was really suffering and that touched me because I was able to help him.
CJN: Do you have any plans for the rest of your retirement?
Barnett: I was doing some traveling with friends, but of course, I haven’t done anything for three years. I am looking forward to doing more traveling, as well as further involving myself with my grandchildren and now my great-grandson. That is very exciting for me.
For other women who may feel aimless as they approach retirement, Barnett suggested getting involved in NCJW/CLE if they haven’t already.
“Some of the things we do at NCJW could involve new retirees in ways they never imagined,” she said. “There are so many things for people to get involved in who care about helping other people. Call our volunteer director Becky Brouman and see what they can do.”