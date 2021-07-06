When Linda McMullen’s brother died in 2009, it set off a chain of unfortunate events in her life. Her husband passed a month later, and then one of her cats died away in 2010. By July 2010, she was downsized out of a career she had been in for over 35 years.
Unsure of what was next for her, McMullen tried a few new vocations but couldn’t find something that truly gave her purpose. That is until she decided to start volunteering.
Now, McMullen dedicates most of her time to socializing and caring for kittens at the Cleveland Animal Protective League and as a baby cuddler at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. She also volunteers at the APL’s off-site events to raise money and introduce people to adoptable and fosterable animals. She also mans her temple’s, Temple Israel Ner Tamid, office twice a week.
CJN: What attracted you to these activities?
McMullen: With the APL, it was my kitties of course. Having cats was a big one. It’s also about having free time. When we’re working, we always say we wish we could do this or that. We’re made to give back. I started in the University Hospitals gift shop, eventually developing back issues so I couldn’t be on my feet too long. So after that, I went to a volunteer fair in 2012 and the APL was there. I thought “this is perfect.” Some of the cats are very scared. It’s something to work with a cat, maybe brushing them, talking to them, or coaxing one out of hiding. Some won’t even give you the time of day, but that’s a cat.
With the babies, I’m cuddling them. I’m very good with crying babies and I always tell them I can cry louder than they can. But, seriously, you can’t do everything. There are so many volunteering opportunities. When I first started looking into this, I knew you had to go with what makes you want to go.
CJN: How has volunteering impacted you?
McMullen: I would say it saved my life. My husband’s death was unexpected and it was just a whole year of losses. My retirement was just the final smack in the face. We’re all just so focused on do, do, do. But, you have to stop and analyze what you’re going to do with your life. I did try to find a job, but I was working in advertising and that’s a young person’s gig. So, I knew I wasn’t going to get back with an agency. I knew I had to find something new. And volunteering gives you a reason to get out and do something to make a better world, even if it’s just for animals. I don’t care, you have to contribute somehow. That is part of our faith. I was 61 around the time I retired, and I hadn’t, I would’ve been a wreck.
CJN: Was volunteering something you learned from a young age?
McMullen: A little bit. My mother always volunteered but passed away when I was in high school. It’s not so much what was drilled into us, but we knew we were comfortable and some people needed help. And that we should be aware of that and do what we can. It was simply an expectation. I was always a do-er and I don’t like sitting around. If volunteering is an excuse to get out of the house and off of your tuchus, that’s enough of a reason to do it.
CJN: How does your connection to Judaism inform your interest in giving back?
McMullen: I wasn’t raised in the most devout family, we were reform. But you do what you can for others. If you can’t physically do it, you contribute. That is something I was raised with. And with TINT, their biggest focus is tzedakah. This is a temple that gives. Tzedakah is so much a part of what we do. Yes, I write checks and I do send out money. But, you have to do – you can’t just be a lump. You have to exercise your mind.
McMullen also hopes to explore another interest of hers now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up - international travel. In 2012, she went to Israel for the first time. In 2017, she took a bucket list trip to India and Cambodia, and before COVID-19 became a worldwide issue, she spent a long weekend in Florence for her 70th birthday.
“Now, I have a wall map in my kitchen wall that has pins in it – white for the bucket list and colored for where I’ve been,” she said. “I’ve got places to go, I just have to get my body to go with me.”