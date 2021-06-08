The closer Linda Sandhaus got to retirement, the more excited she got to make an impact on her community in a way that interested her.
When she retired from University Hospitals in 2017, the 68-year-old Cleveland Heights resident immediately looked to the Cleveland Museum of Art and began their docent training program. Now, she volunteers as a docent through their school tour program and is a member of the womens council, a group of museum supporters who volunteer, provide financial support and demonstrate an interest in the museum’s collections, exhibitions and programs. Sandhaus is also a member of the board of directors of BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, a Cleveland-based orchestra founded in 2010 and comprised of Northeast Ohio musicians.
CJN: Why did you choose these organizations?
Sandhaus: I thought about it before I retired. I had the advantage of my husband being quite older than me and he retired before I did. So, I saw through his retirement the different types of volunteering that he tried. I realized it was really important for me to find something that replaced a lot of the things I’d be missing about work. I wanted an activity that I loved, just for its own sake.
I knew that it would be something in the arts because I was looking forward to doing activities in the arts. I love the Cleveland Museum of Art and my highest ambition was to become a docent. I wanted an activity that would give me some continuity and a sense of accomplishment where I work with a group of colleagues. Those were things that I missed about work, something to keep me stimulated and learning. Being a docent for CMA met all of those criteria.
There was a docent training class enrolling right when I retired, and it ended up being training for school tour docents. It wasn’t what I initially had in mind or what I was thinking of. I was considering being a gallery docent. But I’m glad it turned out this way – I don’t have children of my own so I won’t have grandchildren. So, the experience of watching children learn and discover gave me an experience I otherwise wouldn’t have.
With BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, there are a lot of great musicians in this community and not all of them can be in The Cleveland Orchestra. I wanted to be able to help support other musical organizations and BlueWater Chamber Orchestra is a professional orchestra composed of predominately local musicians. So, it’s all about Cleveland.
CJN: What attracted you to volunteering in retirement?
Sandhaus: Watching my husband struggle and try various volunteer opportunities helped me realize that it needed to be something that gave me some continuity so that way you feel like you’re making progress and accomplishing something. These are the kinds of gratifications that you get in the working world when you produce a body of work. One of the different transitions into retirement is that your activities can be very fragmented. I wanted to get a sense of continuity. That’s why being a volunteer accomplishes that for me – it has continuity and a community. Leaving work is a big step. At work, you have this community of people that you enjoy working with and most of your social life is really with those people. People don’t realize that when you walk away from work, you’re walking away from a whole community. You need to replace that in retirement.
CJN: How has volunteering impacted what you thought retirement would be like?
Sandhaus: It has fulfilled my preconceived notions. My preconceived notion was that in retirement, I could do things that I choose to do, not things I have to do. And so, the things I’ve chosen to do are things that fulfill that aspiration. It’s a tremendous sense of freedom to be able to choose to just do things that you enjoy. I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to reach this point in my life that I can make choices like that. And the fact I live in a community as vibrant as Cleveland where there are these wonderful opportunities.
CJN: How do you see the rest of your retirement going?
Sandhaus: I plan to volunteer as long as I am able. But, things that happen later in life, years from now, are things that none of us look forward to. We all have to prepare for our deaths, illness and the death of our parents. So, there are things that, at some point, we will be dealing with. So, I think of volunteering as, in a sense, a replacement for work, but it’s also one of the joyful activities you can do in retirement.
With a few years of volunteering and retirement behind her, Sandhaus recommended new retirees looking for a new purpose consider the activities they love doing. More often than not, there is a relevant volunteer activity for it, she said.
“I love art, so that was natural for me to seek out the museum,” she said. “If you love math, you can be a tutor. So, look for the things you love. Some good advice I read somewhere said to think about the things you enjoyed doing when you were a kid that you’d like to go back to. For me, that is painting. I’m not good at it, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to get back to. So, look for the things you love to do and see if there is an opportunity there.”