When Linda Schoenberg retired and sold her veterinary practice in 2016 to Dr. Jessi Pizzuli, she found herself with newfound free time and a continued passion for helping others.
Although sometimes she still offers relief services at the animal hospital Just Cats Hospital in South Euclid, most of Schoenberg’s time is spent in her community – with Esporta Fitness, the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland, Jewish National Fund, NA’AMAT and her synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. At the synagogue, she is a Torah and Haftorah reader. She’s also certified in pilates and leads Silver Sneakers classes in the community.
Schoenberg has also tutored adult bat mitzvah students virtually through NA’AMAT USA, which she told the Cleveland Jewish News was “a major success.”
“Talk about fulfilling,” she said. “I think we had eight participants, some of whom didn’t know how to read Hebrew.”
CJN: How did you find yourself involved in these activities?
Schoenberg: My father was a big JNF guy while I was growing up. One of the things I started doing when I opened my practice in 1988 was if I was particularly attached to a particular client, I would plant a tree in their pet’s memory. I had people coming in with tears in their eyes saying no one had ever done something like that for them. And it just continued. That is how I found JNF.
Then, a friend of mine connected me with NA’AMAT. Having lived in Israel for a year and spending a few weeks there at least three times over the years, I figured that would be a good fit for me. I eventually landed on the national board and currently serve as recording secretary. With the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland, past president Helen Wolf asked me to be the treasurer. I had never been super into genealogy so I was interested. I also am the treasurer of the Cleveland Academy of Veterinary Medicine.
CJN: What is your favorite part about volunteering?
Schoenberg: This has all been bashert (it was meant to be) for me. I do this out of the goodness of my heart. But, I also do this a bit selfishly as it allows me to help others while also enriching my own life. I get so many nachas (pride or gratification) from seeing people get stronger in my fitness classes. They say they can’t do it, and then they do. I am amazed. We have so much fun as a group.
CJN: Why is volunteering an important part of your life?
Schoenberg: I think that bringing joy and helping other people while also positively impacting their lives is what is so important to me.
CJN: Why should other people consider volunteering in their retirement?
Schoenberg: It gives you a sense of community, especially with COVID-19 and the isolation. Even with Zoom, which everyone thought was the worst thing in the world, I had people come to my classes from California, Nevada, and Florida. We had no idea how Zoom could bring people together. That, to me, says a lot. The more people can see other people and interact with them, it helps keep their mental and emotional status going strong. These are really trying times.
CJN: Do you have any advice for other seniors looking to start their volunteer journey?
Schoenberg: They should talk to their friends and find out if any of them volunteer and where. If there is any kind of organization that they were involved with or even their synagogue, or with their career, they should look there. If they can drive and are comfortable doing it, they could even do meal delivery. You see how blessed you are. Anything you can do is meaningful, impactful and satisfying. People care – they just need the opportunity to show it.
Other than volunteering, Schoenberg said that if her husband’s health was better, the couple would be traveling to their hearts’ content. Before the pandemic, she said their last trip began in Croatia with their friends. They then flew to Athens in Greece and later stayed on the island of Crete.
“My daughter does come and visit several times a year, and I just otherwise stay home,” she said. “So, I have a lot of time to do stuff locally.”