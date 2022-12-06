For 35 years, Lois Cohen could be seen around the Council Gardens campus in Cleveland Heights, working to help make every day enjoyable for the residents of the senior community for ages 62 and older.
When it came time to retire in October 2019, the South Euclid resident was considering her next moves. Only a few months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio, leaving life and activities on hold.
When things started reopening, Council Gardens returned to Cohen’s mind – both for leisure and work. She couldn’t imagine being away from her co-workers and the many residents she now considered friends for much longer. So, for the next part of her life, Cohen decided to continue walking the campus of Council Gardens, but as a volunteer. She also was recently elected to the community’s board of trustees.
“Every other Wednesday, I help serve brunch for residents, as well as help (Council Gardens) with special functions like holiday lunches,” Cohen told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They always need help preparing and setting up. It is a great place – I love going there and visiting the staff and the tenants I still know. It was the best job I ever had.”
When not volunteering, Cohen is an avid reader and loves mysteries.
CJN: Why did you decide to get involved in your community, especially where you used to work?
Cohen: I think it was the wonderful people there. Working there had been like having a second family in the staff and tenants. The staff was very close, we had a lot of parties together. When they needed help, I was very quick to jump in because I love being there. Everyone is so wonderful.
CJN: Was volunteering something you always saw yourself doing?
Cohen: I always hoped I could find something. I was never sure exactly what it would be, and I never thought of Council Gardens at the time. But, when this opportunity came along after COVID-19 and they started doing their programs again, I asked if they needed help and they jumped at the opportunity. The executive director told me to just come and they’d find something. It was nice to hear.
But growing up, I don’t think any of my siblings or parents volunteered. My father always worked until he passed away and my mother was at home. When I got married, she still had some youngsters to raise. By the time my youngest siblings were 7 and 9 years old, I was getting married. So, my mother was busy. I never worked myself until my youngest was going into junior high. The only time I could get out of my house was B’nai B’rith meetings and ORT, or to play mahjong. Then in 1975, I went back to work. My kids weren’t coming home for lunch and it was the perfect time to take that on.
CJN: How did you choose this activity? What does Council Gardens mean to you?
Cohen: I kind of realized how old I was and never dwelled on it before. When I was working there, I was old enough to apply for an apartment. So, I realized I wanted to spend time there with these people. There are also a lot of new faces there that have moved in since I retired. I just like being there and getting to know people little by little. It’s a great atmosphere.
CJN: What is your favorite part of volunteering?
Cohen: It is wonderful to be able to help. Some residents are in wheelchairs and I carry their food to the table for them. It feels wonderful to give a helping hand to those who need it and get the chance to go around and talk to people. I am a people person. Even when I worked there, I would just walk around and talk to everyone I met. I just love being around others.”
Looking to the future, Cohen said she would like to keep in touch with her children and grandchildren, and continue volunteering in the community.
“That is my thrill now to see the little ones,” she said. “Family means a lot to me. I am sorry they’re all scattered all over. When I was growing up, everyone was in Cleveland, but that doesn’t happen anymore. I like to try and see them as much as I can. That is important to me. So, if I can keep traveling, I’d like to do it as much as possible because I am not getting any younger.”