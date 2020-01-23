A retired federal employee, Marilyn Kapucinski’s daily life is still pretty full. Whether she is indulging in hobbies or giving her time to organizations like B’nai B’rith, Kapucinski rarely has a dull moment.
As a writer who loves creating limericks for her friends, she also has written a few articles about her breast cancer journey. Now that she’s had her last radiation treatment on Jan. 17, Kapucinski also hopes to be an advocate for others in the same situation.
“I’ve been living in this community for 43 years now, and I like volunteering and helping people,” she said. “So, that’s why. It is a natural progression for me.”
Kapucinski also helps during every election, and as a member of the South Euclid Garden Club, her garden is also on the tour.
CJN: How did you become involved in your activities?
Kapucinski: My boyfriend, Robert Grossman, is the head of B’nai B’rith’s Cleveland chapter. He’s been doing this for 50 years. He wanted me to help him and I’ve been doing it for the last three to four years. I do whatever needs to be done. I give out shirts, register people and just do whatever they need me to do. The money goes to a good cause. He’s just been a very big person for B’nai B’rith and I wanted to help.
As for elections, I’ve been doing it for years. I did it before working for the government. I did it with my mother, but I couldn’t do it when I worked for the government. But, when I retired, I decided it was time to get back to it.
CJN: Why is volunteering important?
Kapucinski: It makes me feel good. At the American Cancer Society, all these people volunteer their time and they don’t get any money for it. They take me to my treatments and take me home.
I had a famous person do this for me once. He volunteers with the cancer society and he came to pick me up. He took me from South Euclid to University Hospitals and waited for me to take me back home. He didn’t get a penny for it. I thought, if he could volunteer, I could too, you know?
All of these people give their time and I look up to them for doing that. So, I want to be like them and do stuff too to help others.
CJN: Do you have a favorite volunteering memory?
Kapucinski: When I was still working, I helped this blind girl get to work every day. She was the secretary for the VA Hospital. Then, I found out that she took the same bus as me, going out into blizzard conditions walking from the federal building to Euclid Avenue. So, I started helping her and I felt really good about it. We would go together every day. She was also like a representative of the VA because of her blindness. They wanted her to give incentive to other people that had bad things happen to them. She inspired me and I really liked helping her.
CJN: What does the future of your retirement look like?
Kapucinski: I want to be an advocate for women and men living with breast cancer. I’m seriously thinking about going on TV to give hope and incentive to people going through this as I have. It’s a very bad and hard subject, and when people first hear about it, they start crying and get depressed, as I did. It’s not something you want to hear.
But, you can turn it around into something positive. That helps your mental condition too if you’re positive about something negative happening to you. A lot of it is a mental thing. So, I wanted to give back and I’ve had some excellent people helping me along the way. So, in the future, I want to be some kind of volunteer or advocate when I’m done with my treatments. I want to tell my story to others and talk about all the people who have helped me get here.
Thinking about how volunteering has enriched her own life, Kapucinski said she believes others could find the same joy during retirement.
“I think you live longer when you help other people,” she said. “It’s very healthy for a person physically and mentally to give back to others. It’s better to give than to take. There is a lot of satisfaction when giving to other people and then your problems just don’t seem as big. If you help those worse off, you realize that you’re lucky and you don’t really have that bad of a situation.”