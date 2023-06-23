Staying active in retirement is a priority for Mark Kessler. As a former teacher, he volunteers his time tutoring children and adults.
“I help out kids, I tutor,” Kessler told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I help them get along and maybe guide them, become a mentor and see that they’re following the correct path to achieving their results.”
Years ago, he had a full-time tutoring business, he said. It was then that he discovered his enjoyment of the one-on-one aspect of tutoring in which he was able to work with individuals and see their growth over time.
“It’s a personal fulfillment for me, to see that somebody has been starting here and moves to here and has really taken a hold of life, rather than just being guided along by the whims of life,” he explained. “These kids need more hands-on rather than just on-the-board type stuff and it suited me.”
Kessler never thought he would become a teacher and was in pre-dentistry school before making the switch to education. He has also tutored college students and adults pursuing GEDs.
“I have a bachelor’s in psychology, not that that makes me an expert on it, but I feel I’ve offered my knowledge and experience to people in helping them learn the ropes of life and figure out where they want to go and, mostly, figure out how to get there,” he said.
He mentioned his volunteer work is driven by witnessing growth both in the pupils he tutors and in himself.
“I enjoy to see growth,” Kessler said. “Growth is a big, important word to me; my own growth and the growth of the individual that I’m with.”
Seeing his students become more confident and excel in their spiritual, emotional and intellectual values is what is most rewarding to him, he noted.
“Let’s say that, if it’s a math thing that they’re hinged on, I can see that they’re gaining confidence by overcoming problems and certain areas that maybe cause a lot of fear or anxiety, and they feel good about themselves,” he detailed. “I think that’s a big part of it. They walk off with a smile. They come in with a grin and walk out with a smile a lot of times.”
He has a strong devotion to serving underprivileged children, both as a tutor and as a substitute teacher. He acknowledged the inequality in schools and said he puts forth efforts to unite students through group tutoring sessions.
“That’s what I’m trying to do more of within the school system; organizing groups and group tutoring,” Kessler said.
When he is not volunteering his time as a tutor, he works as a part time substitute teacher. He has a zest for life and is an avid walker, having begun prioritizing his physical health after a wake-up call that resulted in him undergoing a quadruple cardiac bypass surgery.
“I had a heart issue in 2008 and, since then, I really changed my life around,” Kessler recalled. “I started working out and started caring about myself and watching what I ate, and I’ve become much more productive since that time.”