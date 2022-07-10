For Michael and Lynn Kleinman, volunteering is an inherent responsibility and something they’ve done separately and together their whole lives.
The Lyndhurst couple’s main activity is volunteering with Greater Cleveland Congregations, a non-partisan coalition of faith communities and partner organizations in Cuyahoga County working together to build power for social justice, according to its Facebook page. It unites people across lines of race, class, religion and geography to promote public, private and civic sector actions. Additionally, the pair also volunteers with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Through GCC, the Kleinmans have most recently helped with the Dollars of Doses vaccine clinics in partnership with the Centers for Families and Children. Since February, these clinics have administered over 2,200 vaccines. The next clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Cleveland.
Separately, Michael Kleinman is on the board of Mayfield Cemetery and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, and is involved with AARP. Lynn Kleinman directs a group of women sponsored by NCJW/Cleveland called the High Notes, which perform in residential settings, ladies’ lunches and men’s groups.
CJN: What inspired you both to volunteer in retirement?
Michael: A lot of it has to do with the way we were raised. I grew up in New York and Lynn here, but our parents were all involved and cared deeply about what went on in the community around them. From the time we were married and living in Cleveland, we volunteered in the first campaign for former Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes, going door to door to try and get him elected. So, yes, a lot of it goes back to the way we were raised – to care for people who aren’t as fortunate as we are. To look at the injustices in our country and around the world.
Lynn: Volunteering is the only way to change things. We knock on doors and make phone calls because we understand that people need to believe they can make a difference in the world. This is a positive way of encouraging others that they can make a difference. A lot of that I learned through GCC.
CJN: How does volunteering impact your retirement?
Lynn: It’s a big change. When you work, you get that check at the end of the month. And there is your work, right there in your hand. When you’re retired, you have to seek a way to allow yourself and the people around you to feel that worth. You meet nice people too. People who believe in what you believe in.
Michael: At this point, I want to make sure that people who are concerned about what is going on in this country get out and get involved. We’re working to try and improve that. Things change and we have to stay in tune with it and keep working for what is right.
CJN: What has been your favorite experience?
Lynn: There is a big photograph in one of our rabbi’s studies that shows when we went as a big group to take a decree to city hall about criminal justice reform when they were considering the consent decree. We walked with the GCC and there were 600 or 700 of us. I get teary-eyed thinking about it because we were singing “We Shall Overcome.” This guy took my hand and we sang together. It was such a powerful moment, a coming together of people to do something peacefully and righteously.
Michael: It’s getting to meet people who aren’t Jewish spiritual leaders. You realize there are a lot of people in all faiths doing good work. We’ve gone to churches, they’ve come to temple. It makes me proud to participate with people who aren’t of our faith.
While they have their retirement activities figured out, the couple said they recognize the act of finding the right cause can be daunting – especially in a community like Cleveland where opportunities are everywhere. For Lynn Kleinman, sometimes finding the right cause comes down to “sheer luck.”
“Sometimes, things just happen,” she said. “We lived in Chicago for 10 years and I had no idea what to do. But, you change in that kind of time. When we moved here, I went to the temple and the cantor offered me a lifeline. So, the best thing you can do is network. Be brave and see what is out there. Try everything. See what makes you look forward to waking up in the morning.”
And if someone is still unsure where to start, Michael Kleinman suggested searching on a smaller scale first.
“You need to look in your community,” he said. “Just don’t be afraid to start. Try something and meet new people. You’ll be better for it.”