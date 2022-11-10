When Phyllis Freedman retired in 2002 from teaching world language in New Jersey, she found herself searching for something new to occupy her time with.
Finding it difficult to truly depart from the workforce, Freedman was a receptionist at two doctors’ offices and helped her husband in his tutoring business. The time came for the couple to move somewhere new, and Freedman thought of her college roommate who lives in Hermitage, Pa. Falling in love with the area, the pair moved 20 minutes away to Vienna, which is 9 miles from Warren and 66 miles from Cleveland.
Searching for a way to find community in Northeast Ohio, Freedman “marched” into the JCC of Youngtown two weeks after the move and met the wife of then-Congregation Rodef Sholom Rabbi Franklin W. Muller who suggested she come to the temple to get involved. That meeting, Freedman told the Cleveland Jewish News, proved fateful.
Today, Freedman is the religious school chair and a member of the board of trustees at Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, the new name of the congregation following a Nov. 1, 2021, merger with Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah Congregation. The newly-formed congregation is now led by Rabbi Courtney Berman, who was installed in July.
Before the merger, “the powers that be” decided to move the community religious school into the temple in 2020 – with only four months to do it. Freedman was on the committee.
“And we did it,” she said. “Now, I am busy trying to help the rabbi and the executive director, doing anything I can. Just today (Nov. 6), a five-year-old left the Hebrew school in tears because he didn’t want to leave. He loves it so much he didn’t want to go home. I was so happy to hear that.”
CJN: What inspires you to get involved in the community?
Freedman: Moving to a community, I needed to find my roots. Is there a better place where I’d feel comfortable and could find people with my background than a temple? When I walked in and heard the prayers and service, it brought memories back from my childhood. The people here are so warm, welcoming and down-to-earth. It was very comfortable to be there. And gradually, I started meeting people and volunteered to do things. “Helping out” was my favorite phrase. I always asked people what I could do to help, especially with the Sisterhood. They do a lot of food prep for temple events and weekly services, so often I find myself cutting vegetables and setting tables. It doesn’t feel like work at all because we’re all chatting like old friends.
CJN: Do you use your career skills in volunteering?
Freedman: I find it important to use my teaching skills. Understanding how a child learns is key to a successful teacher. Each child learns so differently. I am aware that lessons have to be geared to each type of learning style. When we came up with the curriculum for the temple, we found ways to tweak the lessons to be used at all skill levels. Even today (Nov. 6), I was visiting with a teacher and we were going over some techniques to be used in the classroom. Having had my experiences with that, I was able to help him and he was very grateful. I enjoy those opportunities.
CJN: What is your favorite part about volunteering?
Freedman: I enjoy face-to-face collaboration when solving problems. Not that I am always successful, but I like working to get to the bottom of things and seeing how problems can be rectified. School is not a perfect place and some issues will crop up. When I am asked my thoughts on how to fix those problems, I am happy to do it.
CJN: What are your goals for retirement?
Freedman: I want to live a very long life. As far as my work with the religious school, I would like to see a flourishing group of children that can enjoy and participate in services. Children who happily experience Judaism and understand their roots and carry that through. That is my goal in what I am doing here because I had that experience growing up. I guess that is still with me – to keep it going and passing it forward, as they say.
For other seniors seeking community after retirement, Freedman said it’s important to connect with other seniors facing the same changes.
“Go somewhere where seniors gather, offer to take part, engage with people and see what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s important to find your age group first and connect in a place of interest. Sometimes, you can find community volunteering at a hospital or an animal shelter. It starts with taking that leap. You have to push yourself. Opportunity doesn’t always come knocking at your door. You have to go and find it.”