Rena Wertheim spent her professional career helping others, so it’s no surprise that she has continued living out these values since her retirement in June 2020. A dedicated member of the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland and volunteer at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, she has used her professional experience and personal skills to better the lives of those in need.
Wertheim’s longtime friend and professional colleague, Ann Markoff, invited her to get involved in NCJW Cleveland after her retirement.
“My dear friend, Ann Markoff, brought me into the organization because she had recently joined and encouraged me, as we were all in lockdown, to become involved because they were offering so many opportunities via Zoom,” Wertheim said, referring to the COVID-19 lockdown.
One of the first volunteer activities she took part in was knitting blankets, scarves and hats for the Digknitty Group, she said.
“We would meet once a week via Zoom, so everybody was sitting around in their own homes with their cup of coffee and their knitting project,” she said.
The knitted items often go to either Operation Warm Up, which helps distribute warm clothes, blankets and accessories to people in need; or to nurses who help survivors of sexual and domestic violence at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth, she said. She has also helped create and send blankets to nursing homes for Acts of Loving Kindness and assisted with distributing clothes to students in need through Share What You Wear, both initiatives of NCJW Cleveland.
She was the co-chair of the Lois Zaas Memorial Advocacy Lecture in November 2022, where the topic was “Education in Jeopardy.” The lecture addressed what was going on at the statehouse that impacted education, she said.
Looking forward, she plans to organize a panel about food insecurity in Cleveland, she said. There will be at least two panelists, one from Food Strong and one from the Hunger Network.
“One of the things that I really have found meaningful in this volunteering that I’m doing with them is the fact that the things that NCJW is involved with are all things that benefit the community and it’s not necessarily about writing your check,” she said. “So much of the work is labors of love. You don’t have to open your checkbook to be involved in NCJW. You just need to have a willing hand and heart to get involved.”
Wertheim also volunteers at JFSA one day per week, usually on Mondays, where she helps with the Horvitz YouthAbility program, she said. The program serves adults with cognitive disabilities, providing them with opportunities to get volunteer experience in the community, thereby further preparing them for the workforce.
Her background in special education has aided her in this volunteer work, she said.
“I was a volunteer of the month for JFSA for my work with YouthAbility,” she said. “That was in the fall – October (or) November.”
Wertheim said Judaism is a foundation for her life and the work she does.
“I think it informs so much of what I do, the way I think about the world, the way I approach things,” she said. “I’m always thinking about making the world a better place in different ways, whether it’s being a community activist in some form or making charitable contributions or doing things that require manpower; improving the world – definitely the tikkun olam kind of overview – and treating people fairly and with respect.”
Volunteering has given her purpose in retirement, she said.
“It really has given me an opportunity to be active, have purpose, make new friends,” Wertheim said. “I really enjoy it.”