Richard Brooks spends his time in retirement shedding light on his area of expertise – the hospitality industry – to professionals who are just getting started in the field. He volunteers through SCORE, an organization which aims to assist people in starting and growing businesses.
“My interests are volunteering for SCORE, primarily,” Brooks said. “I put in about anywhere between 25 and 30 hours a week on that, and what that really boils down to is passing forward the business knowledge that I’ve accumulated over the years to people who want to either start their own businesses or have businesses and need help.”
Brooks said he’d known about SCORE for several years prior to starting his volunteer work there, he said. While he was planning his retirement, SCORE was on the list of organizations he planned to check out when deciding where he’d spend his time volunteering.
“The day after I retired, Bob Cohen (another SCORE volunteer) said to me, ‘We’re having a meeting today. Why don’t you come down and see the workings of the organization?’ and so I went with Bob to the meeting and I’ve been involved ever since,” he recalled.
Brooks said his work at SCORE is unique because he is the only volunteer in his chapter who advises on the hospitality industry.
“Almost any client that comes to us and requests help with a restaurant or a food truck or a hotel – and, believe it or not, I actually have a couple hotel clients –
they’re sent to me and right now, I’ve got about 24 clients in various stages of their business plan,” he said.
The value he places on his volunteer work is being able to stay current in a business he enjoys, and communicate his enthusiasm for the industry to his clients, he said.
“One of the things that I try to do in the mentoring sessions that I have with my clients – whether they’re virtual or in person – is to impart the enthusiasm I have for the hospitality industry,” Brooks explained. “I do that through not only conveying my knowledge to them, but also in the way I convey it to them.”
He said he tries to bring laughter into every mentoring session, which makes each session easier and takes pressure off clients.
“Once they start laughing, they relax; and it’s easier for them to understand the business concepts that we’re discussing if they don’t feel a lot of pressure; and that’s a technique that I used when I was working directly in the hotels and restaurants that I was responsible for,” Brooks said.
His Jewish values also play into his volunteer work, he mentioned, adding that one of those values lines up very specifically with the hospitality business.
“One of the first things you learn as a Jew is ‘welcome the stranger,’ and that ‘welcome the stranger’ is what the hospitality industry is all about, so the two are really tied together,” he said.
Brooks noted he had not originally planned on entering the hospitality business, but discovered during college that one of the things that really attracted him was “welcoming the stranger.”
“There was no greater reward than someone coming up to me and saying, ‘I can’t wait to return’ or ‘I’m looking forward to returning,’” Brooks stated. “That was the reward that I got out of the business, so being able to recognize how my Jewish faith came into that through ‘welcome the stranger’ is very important to me.”