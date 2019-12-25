Many causes are close to Dr. Robert Weiss’ heart, ranging from immigration to the arts to health care.
Retired since 2015, the Rocky River resident hasn’t slowed down one bit. Including two Seed Global Health and the Peace Corps stints teaching in medical schools in Uganda, when Weiss isn’t using his medical background, he is advocating for new immigrants alongside the InterReligious Task Force.
“I had my first meeting recently with them regarding courtroom monitoring at the immigration court,” he said. “I’m also going to work with them on assembling materials for those who are in jail to get them the lowest possible bond.”
Additionally, he volunteers during elections and assembles lessons and exams for his overseas counterparts that he met through Seed Global Health and the Peace Corps. Weiss is also president of Washington University’s Cleveland Regional Cabinet and is involved with Apollo’s Fire.
CJN: What made you want to volunteer with international organizations like the Peace Corps and Seed Global Health?
Weiss: I’ve always wanted to do something like it. In 2013, my wife came across an advertisement in Time magazine that was advertising for a program for physicians and nurses in developing countries. She said, “Boy, this is made for you, it has your name written all over it.” So, I called them up and we went through the interview process and there I was.
So, in 2013, I went to Western Uganda to a town called Mbarara. I worked with the Mbarara University of Science and Technology. There, I was a faculty pediatrician and also taught pathology. There were a couple of pathology residents and they needed some help because there wasn’t a regular staff pathologist. In fact, they were getting one on loan from Cuba. So, I helped them learn about that, too. That was from 2013 to 2014.
Then, I did it again in 2016 after I retired. That time, my wife came with me. We went to an Eastern Ugandan town called Mbalae. I did kind of the same thing, but was mostly doing pediatrics and some lectures in basic biochemistry and pathology. It was a really interesting experience.
When I came home, realizing there was only one faculty member, I asked if I could help them remotely. So, I wrote a bunch of lectures on pediatric subjects and sent them over the course of three years. My last group of lectures was sent in the beginning of 2019.
CJN: What interests you in your volunteer work with organizations like the InterReligious Task Force?
Weiss: I was interested in the plight of the refugees from the beginning and I was wondering how I might help them out. I don’t remember how I was made aware of the task force, but they were having some kind of meeting where they talked about what they wanted to do. In the meanwhile, there was this terrible ICE raid in Mississippi where the agents just grabbed hundreds of people coming home from work and just took them. It’s ridiculous. So, I thought this has got to come to an end. I was motivated to do that.
After the organizational meeting, I went and volunteered helping them gather information for electronic submissions to courts to get the lowest possible bond for these guys so they could get out of custody. And then along with that, there was another group called Cleveland Jobs for Justice, and they actually monitor in the courtroom. You sit there and watch what is going on.
CJN: Why did you decide volunteering was for you?
Weiss: I didn’t want to practice medicine until I dropped over. I knew I needed something different to do, something that would draw me out of myself. I was lucky my wife found that article to kind of kick me into gear. But once you start looking for stuff, people find you when they know you’re available. It’s not really much of a question, they’ll keep calling you.
CJN: How does your connection to Judaism inform your involvement?
Weiss: It’s central when you think about it. The whole concept of volunteering to do these things is tikkun olam. It’s an essential. It improves the world and it improves you. It increases what you know, and as Hillel said, who doesn’t increase their knowledge decreases it. You have to keep moving, learning, listening and letting people teach you. There are a lot of Jewish principles involved. If you know those things, all of this is part of what and who you are as a Jew.
Looking back on his few years of volunteering, many interactions stick out to Weiss, making it difficult to choose a specific memory as his favorite.
“There have been so many of them,” he said. “So, it’s hard to choose one. But, one time, when I was in Uganda, my goal was to have one student decide to do their graduate studies in pediatrics. I happened to have three of them. When I came back later, they told me it was me that helped them and pushed them to focus their minds – that the work was worth doing. That was everything for me.”