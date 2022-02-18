Retiring in the late 1980s to be a stay-at-home mom, Sharon Epstein considers herself a professional volunteer.
Remaining involved in the community all while raising her children, Epstein is lending her talents to InMotion and Menorah Park Foundation’s board. In the past, she’s given time to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and her synagogue, Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
At InMotion, she helps in a class called Drums Alive, an aerobics class where participants drum on fitness balls. She’s been with InMotion for about three years, but due to the pandemic, she has only helped in person for a little under two years.
“I do the class along with the instructor, where I stand in front of the class and participate (along with the clients,” Epstein said. “It is really fun. Before that, I was helping with a spin class.”
For about 10 years, she volunteered for Bellflower Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse on the crisis intervention hot line.
CJN: How did you choose those activities?
Epstein: I am a very social person. With Menorah Park, I had so many family members who lived there and I think so highly of it. They give such great care. So, I was there a lot - visiting close family members. Joel Fox, who headed up development, asked me if I wanted to be on the foundation board and I had to laugh because asking people for money is not my strong suit. But, I said, if you still want me, I’d be happy to do it. I’ve been there for about six or seven years now. And I do make some calls to try and get donations.
What drew me to InMotion was the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. They periodically send out emails with volunteer opportunities, and this one was for InMotion. It listed their whole gamut of classes. I connected with them to see what they had that fit my schedule and that’s how it happened. I also know Amy Handel, wife of one of the founders the late Lee Handel. I’m learning a lot from it.
CJN: Why did you decide to volunteer in your retirement?
Epstein: My mom instilled in me the words “help people” and that was it. That stayed with me. It rang true. I feel good helping others. I always knew I would volunteer. Working at the hospital for several years, I knew then. It kind of just evolved – you hear of things in the community that piques your interest and you think, “I might like to do that.” If it sounds interesting to me and sounds like a job I might enjoy, I will give it a chance. But, I really was fortunate I could do this. I was a stay-at-home mom, and lucky to be able to do my volunteer work. I had good fortune.
Also, I hope to set a good example for my children and grandchildren – the importance of giving back and helping those in need.
CJN: How do you use skills from your working life in your volunteer life?
Epstein: Certainly as a respiratory therapist or travel agent, you’re working with people directly. That, I think, teaches you how to be a good listener. With Bellflower Center, that certainly played into that. With my medical background, I can certainly relate to InMotion and Menorah Park. You also have to have a caring nature too. You have to care about others to really enjoy volunteering.
CJN: Why should others choose to volunteer in their retirement?
Epstein: It’s important because you’re sharing your skills without getting paid for it. It is extremely helpful for these nonprofit organizations and they very much appreciate it. In the big picture, you can teach a lot of people a lot of things and you can help without getting anything back. You are enriching other people’s lives all while enriching your own.
Outside of volunteering, Epstein said it’s simple for her – enjoy her family, learn new things and travel often.
“Unfortunately, both of our kids live out-of-state, so we go often to visit them,” she said. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren. As for travel, I have goals there too. I want to go to Italy. I’d also like to take more classes. I just love doing what I want, and I want to continue to do more of that as the years go on.”