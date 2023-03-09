Sharon Rose is the co-chair of the local chapter of a national organization called SCORE, which is a group of experienced professionals who help others start and grow their businesses. They work with all demographics and any type of business, from establishing a business that builds and distributes beds to children who have never had a bed to sleep in; a business that provides a seated tap-dancing program to unresponsive seniors in nursing homes with incredible results; establishing new restaurants and law firms to the development of new ideas to manufactured products.
They work with aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses in under-served communities across seven Northeast Ohio counties, and work in partnership with community development corporations, county economic development agencies and other non-profits to reach individuals in need of small business education and mentoring.
“It is our goal to give every person the support they need to achieve their business goals through mentoring and education,” Rose said.
Rose and her husband, Clark, have two daughters, Courtney and Laura, and three grandchildren, Ella, Noah and Layla.
At the beginning of her professional career, she taught high school mathematics and computer science – starting in the northern suburbs of Chicago and then moving to Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights. After working on her master’s degree in information technology, she started an IT consulting business for 12 years and subsequently joined the corporate world where she led teams working on global projects.
Upon retiring, SCORE invited her to join.
“It was a perfect opportunity to give back by combining the skills I learned with my love for education and mentoring others,” she said.
SCORE’s local chapter, which won best chapter in 2022, is comprised of 90 volunteers who are not only experienced entrepreneurs, but deeply caring individuals, she said. They are all volunteers providing many different areas of expertise. All services are free.
“They are superstars in every way,” she said.
Rose said her volunteer work at SCORE is fueled by the multi-faceted nature of her work from co-leading the local chapter, to working with SCORE National, to working with different organizations throughout Cleveland, to mentoring and educating.
“Our work is closely monitored and measured with visibly impactful results, and that is very fulfilling,” she said.
In addition to her volunteer work at SCORE, she has served on the technology committees at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, both in Beachwood.
“Sharing one’s expertise in a way that helps others fulfill their dreams and possibly improve their lives, watching communities come together to work and working with colleagues who are all about giving back is an experience of a lifetime,” Rose said. “We welcome others who would like to be involved.”