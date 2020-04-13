When Sheilah Orkin retired 30 years ago, she dedicated herself to giving back to her community, which she had done to this day.
Now, Orkin lends her skills to her temple, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and National Council for Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter. At Fairmount Temple, she gives her time through Women of Fairmount Temple, cooking and baking through the community kitchen with the CHESED: Community Caring group. Within this group, Orkin comes every two or three months to cook on Sundays and Tuesdays. The meals are stored in the temple’s freezer and delivered to congregants that are ill.
At NCJW/Cleveland, she volunteers four days a week at the Thriftique Showroom, which offers a collection of furniture, home decor, art, clothing, books, shoes, accessories, linens and kitchenware. She has also been on the board of directors of her temple since 1974.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to meet new people and friends,” Orkin said. “During my time (at these activities), I’ve made a lot of friends. When you’re 88 years old, that isn’t usual.”
CJN: Why did you decide to volunteer in your retirement?
Orkin: I loved working with people and I remember as a child riding in the car with my mother when she was volunteering. I always liked it – being with people. Now volunteering with the temple and NCJW, those are important things in the Jewish community, the overall community and the world. It’s always been important to me to be involved there and do what I can.
CJN: What have you learned during your volunteers activities?
Orkin: As I said, I love people and being with others. It’s about commitment and it’s all very fulfilling. I always feel that it’s a turning point for me. Even when my grandchildren were small, I volunteered at Agnon (now Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School), where they went to school. That was a lot of fun because there were young people and they’re constantly learning and you’re learning from them. I learned a lot meeting and being with people and I like doing. It’s as simple as that. Each thing keeps my mind going. An important part of my life has always been my family and my husband passed away this year. We were married 67 years, so it’s about keeping busy and staying involved.
CJN: Do you have a favorite volunteering memory?
Orkin: One of the times that I was at Agnon with my grandchildren, I was in their Purimspiel. All of their little friends couldn’t believe I participated. That was amazingly fun. But there has been a lot of things that stick out to me. My entire life has been at Fairmount Temple. So, there has been many wonderful memories for me, especially there. I always loved being at temple.
CJN: Why should others volunteer in their retirement?
Orkin: When you retire, it doesn’t mean you stop living. You need to give back to the community and for your own. Do it for yourself. Keep your mind alive. It’s great to work with a variety of people of different ages. It keeps things interesting always. There is never a dull moment.
As Orkin looks to the future of her retirement and volunteer life, she thinks of her full schedule.
“I really have a lot to do,” she noted. “I’m very active in my sisterhood and I’m at four days a week at Thriftique and I have my grandchildren. I have a sister, nephews and nieces that I like to spend time with. I also read a lot. So, it’s a full schedule. I don’t know if I have time to do much more. I’m getting to be almost 90 years old, so I guess I’m happy with what I’m doing now, have done in the past and will continue to do in the future.”