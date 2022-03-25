Enjoying a long professional career, Sondra Boyd’s retirement at the turn of the century meant more time to give back to causes she cared about.
While she was still community-minded during her employment, Boyd lent her talents to organizations like The Cleveland Pops Orchestra, the Music and Drama Club of Cleveland, the American Cancer Society, The Gathering Place and the women’s group at Pine Ridge Country Club Golf Course in Wickliffe. Now, 22 years after her retirement, she still is involved with The Cleveland Pops, the Music and Drama Club, the Cleveland Institute of Music and NCJW/Cleveland.
“I manage to keep very busy,” Boyd said. “I believe that no one ever really retires. You just retire from getting paid. You walk around with a body and brain that needs to work. It cannot function well without operational entities to reach out to. When you step up, you help yourself too. Even if you don’t get paid monetarily, you get paid in so many other ways.”
CJN: Why did you decide volunteering was right for you?
Boyd: From the time I was a little girl, my mother would take me to learn how to tap dance from the late Dave Morgenstern. As time went on and I was more deeply involved with working for a living, I needed exercise. I connected with the name I knew from childhood, Morgenstern, and at that time he was still alive and married to Shirley, and I tap danced every morning with her. She’s now married to Carl Topilow, conductor of The Cleveland Pops Orchestra, and serves as president and CEO. So, The Pops was my first designated location to help through that connection.
In addition to exercising, I helped them and was on The Cleveland Pops’ very first board. I helped create almost all of the profit-making events 25 years ago. We started with concerts, and moved to luncheons and nature events. I still have cartons in my garage filled with details of these events.
My past involvement with The American Cancer Society and The Gathering Place stemmed from my breast cancer diagnosis years ago. It was eliminated and I had reconstructive surgery but remained passionately interested in breast cancer. At The American Cancer Society, I headed the Reach to Recovery program for 10 years, which led to my involvement at The Gathering Place. There, I led a similar program called the Breast Cancer Connection.
At Cleveland Institute of Music, I am involved with Partners for CIM.
CJN: What is your favorite part about volunteering?
Boyd: Well, why do people work? You work to earn money. Why is money important? Because it can be used to enrich your life. Volunteering is similar – when you’re volunteering, you get paid in the gratification of having helped. That enriches you, and one thing feeds into the other. You learn to know your neighbors, and there are always fringe benefits you weren’t counting on. When your purpose is generous, the gratification comes back two-fold.
CJN: How does volunteering impact your life?
Boyd: It’s a testament as to why I’m still doing it. I wouldn’t give that up for anything. There is always something, somewhere you can do. People have talents they aren’t using. When you use your talents to help someone else, you get blessed. It’s better than money.
CJN: What have you learned about yourself?
Boyd: I have learned a lot, and it does take a while to learn these things about yourself. I learned about my talents, and that I can use that talent, develop a practice for it and find that I can have an impact due to my talents. Everyone has a talent, sometimes even more than one. If you can encourage people to find their talents and utilize them, that is everything.
CJN: How can other seniors get involved in their community?
Boyd: They start by reading the paper. All you have to do is look through a newspaper, or just think slightly beyond that. We all know people who are involved in the community. You have to reach out beyond your daily experience and sometimes it is right in front of you. Go to the gym, go to lectures, go to the library. Find something provocative. Sometimes reading a paragraph somewhere is enough to stimulate interest. Pick up a phone book and just call someone. You have to just reach out. And when you reach out to someone else, you’re really reaching out for yourself.
But the bottom line, Boyd said, is making a continued effort.
“You can’t stop making an effort, reaching out, making friends or helping someone,” she said. “We meet people all the time, and sometimes people shut themselves off from getting to know someone or something new. You just have to be open.”