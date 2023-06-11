For Steve Schecter, history repeats itself in his retirement. As a social studies teacher, his career consisted of teaching children about the nation’s past. As a retiree and volunteer, he continues lending his knowledge of the past to people in his community through various organizations and events. Currently, he hosts classes through the Men’s Club at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. He has also served as a history speaker on the Regal Ship for the Princess Cruise line and is on the cemetery committee for his synagogue.
CJN: Tell me about your volunteer work with the Men’s Club.
Schecter: Some of the men have taken my classes in various programs. There are three major retirement programs here on the east side of town: Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore program, the SAGE (stimulation adventure growth education) program which is affiliated with The University of Akron, and Baldwin Wallace University’s Institute for Learning in Retirement. My expertise is the Civil War. I’ve done the presidents up to (Abraham) Lincoln. I fell in love with Black history and the relationships between presidents and some of their enslaved and I’ve been adding that to my program.
We’ve really ripped off the Black community, and ourselves, in not providing proper education on the high school, middle school and elementary school level of heroes who have been so important to our country. For the most part, their names are unknown, so I call it “unknown history.”
CJN: What values of yours drive your volunteer work?
Schecter: We grow from experience. I always knew I was going to be a teacher because I had an uncle and a father who got me into it at an early age.
CJN: What are your goals for the future?
Schecter: I am now on my synagogue, The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s, committee for our cemetery. I’ve got some ideas about that and I’m really excited about it. I would love to see a green cemetery be created and there happens to be a nice chunk of land attached to our Mayfield Cemetery, which is owned by Lakeview Cemetery. They’ve got a few acres of vacant land and obviously we’re going to have to work with Lakeview. My goal is to talk with them and create a green cemetery. A green cemetery is more of a natural burial. You cannot be embalmed because your body is filled with chemicals and you could have a wooden casket, which is fine, but it should not be shellacked or painted. It should be natural, and your body and the wood or whatever you’re buried in just naturally decay. And you rot four feet below the top and you just allow the plant life. There are different degrees of green cemeteries and the one I’m interested in is the one that allows a stone to be put – and you can put your name on it – but it’s more natural than being put in a vault below ground. We’re supposed to decay and return to the earth and come back as a tree or something.
Schechter said he doesn’t expect to slow down any time soon. History is his passion, and he wants to share his knowledge with as many groups and organizations that he can.