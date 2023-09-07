For Shaker Heights resident Susan Reis, she does not see herself as retired. Instead, she sees herself as someone who stopped working because she stopped getting paid for the work she did.
“I’m not retired, I just don’t get paid,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I had four kids, I didn’t get paid for raising them either, but that was a lot of work, too.”
Reis is a volunteer for many organizations, including being the state policy advocate of Ohio for the National Council of Jewish Women, which she has been for at least 12 years. She has held other positions with NCJW when she started volunteering after working at A Bright Beginning. She was the chair of the committee to stop gun violence and became the vice president of advocacy.
Reis also started volunteering with the Greater Cleveland Congregations when it was formed and is now on its management team. She is also a co-chair for Engaged GCC.
She also works with The Rekindle Fellowship, working on Black and Jewish relations, and was in their fourth cohort. The group is on its seventh cohort. She works on engaging with the alumni of the Rekindle community.
Additionally, Reis is also on the board of the Shaker Heights Democratic Club.
CJN: Why did volunteering seem like a good fit for you?
Reis: I really wanted to make a difference in the world, so I was looking for organizations where I felt I was truly making a difference. When I started volunteering with National Council of Jewish Women, they had a program where they brought Mayors Against Illegal Guns, which is now Everytown for Gun Safety. They had a whole day program. I decided that, following Jewish quote, “You may not see your work completed, but you are obligated to begin,” I would try and work on gun violence reduction because I had four small children. I really didn’t think that it was right that we had the gun violence we had in this country. And I thought if I could find something small to get a toehold on it, maybe we could make a difference in that.
CJN: What do you like most about volunteering?
Reis: I love meeting people from all over. I was one of the founders of a ballot Initiative to put background checks on private guns sales onto the ballot. Through that, I met people throughout Ohio, other people who cared about issues that I care about, whose values are the same as mine. And it’s so nice to meet these people and to work arm and arm.
CJN: How did you get into it?
Reis: My mother was in a group that worked at the JCC for many years and she’d always talk about how NCJW really figured out the needs in the community and then how to help make them come to fruition. So, they supported programs she had done, so she has always spoken very highly of NCJW.
CJN: What is your greatest strength? How does that help your volunteering?
Reis: One of my strengths is that I follow through with what I say I’m going to do. I think that people can count on me to do what I say I’m going to do and that helps to build relationships.
CJN: What has volunteering taught you about your community?
Reis: There are a lot of people out there that care very much about people who don’t have the power to make change in their own lives and to try and support them to make the changes we need in our society. It’s very heartening to meet the people who are willing to put in the time and energy it takes to make change.
You need the people who are solving the immediate problems. I want to figure out how we can make the change so that those terrible conditions don’t exist. And there are a lot of people out there who also want to do that. It’s harder work because it’s not immediate gratification but it’s more satisfying to me.
I get a lot of satisfaction for doing the work I do and the fact that I don’t get paid for it doesn’t make it less worthwhile.