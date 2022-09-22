Silver Linings: Wendy Elconin

During Beachwood resident Wendy Elconin’s career, which she describes as “going from pediatrics to geriatrics,” she had ample time to determine what she’d like to do once she was no longer a preschool teacher at The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) or volunteer director at Montefiore.
A New York transplant to Cleveland, Elconin always knew she wanted to get involved – but knew no one when she arrived in Northeast Ohio. Recognizing her career as one way to meet new people, she knew that volunteering in her retirement could help her add more friends to her circle.
Now, Elconin is active with the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland chapter as a member of Entertainmobile, a traveling group that visits nursing homes, senior housing and independent living facilities to perform Broadway-style music. She’s been singing with the group for over 40 years. Additionally, she is also on the board of The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Temple Women’s Association.
“The friendships I make have been very important to me,” Elconin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “With Entertainmobile, the people who we perform for, they’re so appreciative. It is always so clear that we’re doing a good thing. Being able to do good at the same time is very important to me.”
CJN: What made you want to volunteer in retirement?
Elconin: I’ve been volunteering much longer than just retirement – really since the late ‘60s, early ‘70s. That was the beginning for me. Since I am a transplant to Cleveland from New York, meeting a lot of people and making new friends were very important to me. I didn’t realize the good I was doing at the same time until many years later. Hindsight is, of course, 20/20.
CJN: How have these activities changed your life?
Elconin: Volunteering has become so important to me – both the friendships and providing a service to people, whether that’s singing or just being involved. Not only are you doing a mitzvah for others, but you’re also doing one for yourself. Doing good and feeling good.
CJN: Do you have a favorite part or memory from volunteering?
Elconin: My favorite part is the friendships I’ve made. But also, my husband recently reminded me of a time that we performed somewhere and this man approached us afterward. He told me that his mother hadn’t sung in 24 years and she did that day. That says it all. We’re experiencing joy and bringing it too.
CJN: As a Jew, why is volunteering important to you and the community?
Elconin: My religion really didn’t drive me in that way until I came to Cleveland and saw all of the good work being done here. My mother was a busy businesswoman and she didn’t have time to volunteer. But all of that changed for me when I came to Cleveland and my sister-in-law pushed me to become involved. The rest was history from there.
CJN: Do you have any advice for those who want to be involved too?
Elconin: I would look into the local publications and see what they’re writing about. You also have to be willing to talk to other people and see what they do too. When I was retiring from teaching, I would also (ask) people what they were doing because I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself. I moved with Montefiore from Cleveland Heights to Beachwood when it moved, and all of a sudden, it was the place to volunteer and be involved. So, I was really lucky to find all of that.
As for the future of her retirement, Elconin said she is content with doing more of the same.
“I am hoping that Entertainmobile can remain strong, as it is so important to me,” she said. “In the (COVID-19) pandemic, we did all of our performances outside resident windows. So, I really want to get back inside these communities with these people. Other than that, I really want to continue doing what I’m doing. I love my life – and I have a very supportive husband.”