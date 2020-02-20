It’s an exciting time of year, whether you’re an auto dealer, a car enthusiast or if you’ve got a case of cabin fever. The Cleveland Auto Show, presented by Huntington, opens on Feb. 21, and you’ll be able to see everything the automotive industry has to offer, all under one roof, over 10 days. You can also have a lot of fun while you’re at it.
Opening night of Cleveland Auto Show, presented by Spectrum Reach, begins at 5 p.m., which will be your first opportunity to register for a chance to win a two-year lease of either a 2020 Buick Encore GX or a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab, the official vehicles of the show. We’re giving away a two-year lease to both of those vehicles on March 1, courtesy of your Northern Ohio Buick GMC Dealers.
With more than 800 pre-production and production vehicles on the show floor, there’s no easier way to compare features, technology, and comfort. With the exception of some high line and exotic vehicles, you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of many of the vehicles on display. If you haven’t been to the Cleveland Auto Show in a while, you will be amazed at how quickly the safety technology can change.
If you’re interested in one of the vehicles you see on the show floor, check to see if it’s available at one of our ride-n-drives. The Cleveland Auto Show is hosting outdoor ride-n-drives from 10 brands: Nissan, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.
For the first time, there are three indoor rides as well. The iconic Camp Jeep will return, featuring the climb up ‘Jeep Mountain’ and the Ram Truck Indoor Test Track offers a chance to see what the trucks can do as professional drivers negotiate a series of obstacles. New this year, BMW is bringing their xDrive Experience, which features an off-road course and hill descent as well, all from the comfort of a BMW X5 or X7 SUV.
Millionaire’s Row is back as well, offering you the chance to see exotic, luxury and high-performance vehicles up close. This year we’re expecting a lineup of 2020 stunners, including an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S, all courtesy of Cleveland Motorsports.
The Cleveland Auto Show has always been a great value for your entertainment dollar and a great place to take the whole family for a day of fun. Tickets cost $14 for adults and $12 for preteens over 6 and seniors 62 and older. Children 6 and under get in free. Parking is free, too, courtesy of your franchised new motor vehicle dealers, saving $10 per car.
For an even better value, families can visit on Feb. 24. That’s Family Day, presented by Medical Mutual, when children 15 and younger get in free with paid adult admission. Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl starter Nick Chubb will be there that evening too, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GMC display. On Feb. 25, attendees will receive a free Cleveland Auto Show T-shirt while supplies last.
The Cleveland Auto Show honors America’s military and first responders with free admission for Northern Ohio Heroes Day on Feb. 27 when a valid ID is presented at the I-X Center box office. Full details can be found at clevelandautoshow.com/heroes.
One of the most popular family attractions of the show, the Classic Car Show will be displayed in the South Hall throughout the show. Local owners show off their vehicles that are 25 years old or older, with the chance of being selected for the “best of show” award, presented by Chubb.
Don’t forget to check out the lineup of celebrities on wheels, all to be featured for the entire run of the show. We’ve invited back the DeLorean ‘Time Machine’ from “Back to the Future” as well as K.I.T.T from “Knight Rider,” Vin Diesel’s “xXx” 1967 Pontiac GTO, and the 1983 GMC Vandura from “The A-Team.” Another special feature is the Ohio debut of the “Auto Show Alpha,” a full-size concept car produced in Oklahoma and exhibited exclusively at auto shows.
Remember the old movie, “Cannonball Run,” and the new coast-to-coast record set last December? You’ll be able to see the modified 2015 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG that drove 2,825 miles cross-country in just 27 hours and 25 minutes, on display the 10 days.
If you’ve narrowed down your shopping list at the show, your next stop should be one of the 250 franchised new vehicle GCADA member dealers close to you, where you’ll be able to take an extended test drive. In addition to plenty of information on the brand’s lineup, you’ll find that many dealerships can offer special incentives surrounding the Cleveland Auto Show.
If you want more information on the show or the latest updates on celebrity visits, go to clevelandautoshow.com. You’ll also be able to skip the line and purchase tickets online with no added fees.
I look forward to seeing you at the Cleveland Auto Show and please drive safely.
Kevin Joyce is chairman of the 2020 Cleveland Auto Show and co-owner of Joyce Buick GMC in Avon.