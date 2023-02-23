The Cleveland Auto Show is returning to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Feb. 24 through March 5. The show will host manufacturer exhibits and dealers to provide attendees insight into the newest models and technologies, and also bring them a sense of nostalgia through classic car displays.
Kevin Chernikoff, owner and partner at dealerships throughout the area, including Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby; Matt Greenberg, general manager at Bedford Nissan; and Major Harrison, owner of MH3 Cars in Beachwood, discussed the excitement of the auto show and how car dealers participate.
“It’s kind of the kick-start to the selling season, the spring selling season, where they show all of the latest and greatest technology that they’re coming out with and they showcase some of their concept cars and people get excited about a given brand,” Chernikoff said.
Something unique about the auto show is that the concept cars show a brand’s plans for future technologies, he said, giving an example of electric vehicles being shown as concept cars back in 2015.
“Obviously, they were a long ways away from being produced, etc., etc., but that’s probably the biggest thing that the auto show does,” Chernikoff said.
Current concept cars are showcasing technologies such as cell phone integration, which allows drivers to control their vehicles from apps on their phones, he said. They can control ignition, heating and locking. For electric cars, these apps can also show a driver how much battery is left and where the nearest charging station is.
He said he is excited the auto show is back this year at its usual time, as the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that for a few years.
“They managed to get it back to the springtime show, which I think will generate a lot more traffic, a lot more excitement, and we’ll get people into the dealerships to look at the new models, new technology, new things that are coming out,” Chernikoff said. “I think it’ll be bigger and better than it’s been in the past.”
Greenberg said he thinks many people wait until the auto show to buy a car because they want to see what is available.
“It kind of kicks off our busy season, the weather’s getting a little bit nicer right after the auto show, so it kind of gets people into buying mode,” he said. “Dealerships get a little bit busier after that time.”
He said the Cleveland Auto Show does a good job of getting all manufacturers to participate.
“Every manufacturer that I can think of has a real nice display there and they also have a lot of other things there,” he said. “They have classic car shows, they have a lot of contests, they have celebrities that come and sign autographs. So, they really make it for all different sorts of people.”
Even if someone is not extremely interested in cars or is not looking to buy a new car, there are still many engaging things at the auto show for them to enjoy, he said.
“I know there’s a lot of auto shows across the country, but I’ve heard the Cleveland Auto Show is one of the better ones,” he said. “The (Greater) Cleveland Auto Dealers’ Association puts it on and they do a really good job for us,” Greenberg said.
He said he is looking forward to unveiling new products at this year’s show.
“We have some new products that have come out,” he said. “The pandemic, the last few years, they had to cancel the auto show, and then they did have it last year but I think a lot of people were still a little nervous to come out. So, I’m looking forward to people actually getting out there this year and seeing what there is and really seeing what (we have) to offer because we have a lot of new cars with new technology and body styles, and we just want to show Cleveland residents what that’s all about.”
Dealers often offer auto show-exclusive deals, he pointed out. It is a good time to buy a car because car lots are getting fuller, which is a change from the last few years in which inventory was at a shortage, he said.
“(Lots are) more full, deals are getting a little bit better, dealerships are getting a little more aggressive to sell cars,” Greenberg said.
Harrison said the auto show brings increased traffic flow for dealers.
“You have a little bit of excitement in the air because there haven’t been enough cars for the past two and a half years, so that leads to increased traffic flow via internet and via customers coming in,” he said.
Something unique about the auto show is that people get to see all of the cars in the same place, at the same time, so they’re not driving “a half hour here, 20 minutes there,” Harrison noted.
This also allows buyers to more efficiently eliminate cars that may not work for them due to elements such as interior spaces that are too small or equipment packages that don’t line up with what they are looking for, he said.
“You get to see multiple choices at the same place,” Harrison said. “It saves time. That’s the best part for the consumer.”
Some of the manufacturers are placing cars in the parking lot at the I-X Center and making them available for test driving this year, he said.
“They have an indoor and an outdoor showroom for customers this year,” he said.
Are you going to go to the 2023 Cleveland Auto Show?
While a person can not physically buy a car on the spot at the Cleveland Auto Show, the show still helps the consumer in the buying process, he said. Salespeople can gather a prospective buyer’s information and send it directly to the dealership, which will help give them an idea of what they will have to pay for a car they are interested in.
“This year’s auto show – now that cars are becoming more available, you have manufacturers that cars are becoming more available – it’s a pretty exciting time,” Harrison said. “We get to pick up some nice trade-ins that a lot of people, who typically leased the car and turned it in, ended up buying theirs out because it was a smarter decision than leasing another car. That’s one thing. The other thing is increased traffic flow. More people are excited about buying a car right now.”