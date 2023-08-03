Hundreds of Cleveland-area students will receive new school supplies from a back-to-school donation drive hosted by Bellefaire JCB.
The drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Bellefaire JCB at 22001 Fairmount Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
The donations will be distributed to over 1,600 students in need from kindergarten through grade 12 at 60 schools serviced by Bellefaire’s School-Based Counseling program, according to a news release.
“The annual school supply drive has become an invaluable event for our School-Based Counseling team,” Ali Trotter, Bellefaire’s director of admissions and community outreach, said in the release. “Thanks to the many generous donors, we are able to provide school supplies to hundreds of youth who otherwise would not be able to afford them.”
Bellefaire’s School-Based Counseling program provides mental health assessments, individual and group counseling, consultation and prevention services in 60 schools across Cuyahoga County at no cost to families or the schools by master’s level counselors, the release stated.
@newsforjewsohio 📣 Attention, back-to-school shoppers! 🎒 Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is 🗓️ 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023. 👚👕 Snag clothing under $75 and 📓✏️ school supplies under $20 TAX-FREE. Get more details at tax.ohio.gov. ##backtoschool##taxfree##taxfreeshopping##school##schoolshopping##ohio##shopping##schoolsupplies ♬ original sound - newsforjewsOHIO
The students receiving support from the program often face circumstances residing in or near poverty stricken and violent neighborhoods and may have a history of trauma, exhibit aggressive and explosive behaviors, may have mental health diagnoses and may be involved or at risk for gang activity, substance use or domestic violence or abuse, according to the release.
The program aims to empower students, helping them develop skills and resilience to overcome obstacles and negative influences in their lives, the release stated.
The drive is seeking backpacks, mechanical pencils, pens, folders, spiral notebooks, erasers, colored pencils, markers, composition notebooks, deodorant and Amazon gift cards. Any remaining items will be used throughout the academic year as needed.
Contributions can also be made through Bellefaire’s Amazon Wish-list at amzn.to/3YdDXIK.