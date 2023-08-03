Donald Trump has arrived in Washington, D.C., to answer charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Republican former president is set to appear in a federal courthouse not far from the U.S. Capitol building that his supporters stormed to try to block the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump left his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club early Thursday afternoon and flew by private plane to Washington. In what’s become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump will be processed by law enforcement and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge.