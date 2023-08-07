Getting ready to graduate college and step out into the “real world” can be intimidating. There are many differences between being a student and being an employee, and it may take some adjustment. Many colleges offer programs that help students prepare for this time of transition.
Mary Cooke, assistant director of career services and student employment at The University of Akron; and Brittany Wampler, director of career development and exploration at Cleveland State University, talked about how colleges can help students prepare for the real world.
“Career services teaches the new students what a resume is, why it is important, what to include in their resume, important points to remember and best practices for their resume,” Cooke said of one of the offerings colleges often have.
Schools often incorporate career development into their courses, she noted. Offices of career services may collaborate with instructors to help them educate their students on the workforce by way of presentations, resume reviews, mock interviews and other assignments. Career services offices may also offer programs outside of the classroom that cover job searches, professional etiquette, and set-up for professional social media networks such as LinkedIn.
“Career services offer all programming with the invitation for students to meet individually with their career services adviser to discuss their career goals within their individual life circumstances,” Cooke pointed out.
Students can benefit from opportunities for mentorship from their professors, leadership, campus involvement, volunteering, research, projects and studying abroad, she said. All of these opportunities help them get a taste for the world around them and how things will be when they enter into it.
Something people may not know about colleges like The University of Akron is it also offers career services to alumni, she said.
“From a career perspective, the services offered to students by Career Services & Student Employment are also offered to our alumni,” Cooke said. “When career services presents to students, we tell them that our services are available to them even after they graduate.”
Many educators incorporate information about particular career fields into their lectures and coursework, Wampler noted.
“I believe strongly that career readiness and professional development activities are woven into the curriculum,” she said.
Students who aren’t sure of the path they want to take may use exploration programs through which they can discover different fields and try to find ones that are good fits for them, she pointed out.
More “niche” events, such as boutiques that help students who aren’t able to purchase professional clothing, may also be held, she said.
“We help with everything from strategizing on how to build a resume starting in a first year of college through writing that resume, cover letter, planning for a strategic job search, interview skills and more,” Wampler explained. “We also meaningfully connects with staff, faculty and employers to make sure that students have opportunities and access.”
Cleveland State University also lends their career services to alumni, she said.
“Our office is open to alumni and we are happy to continue to support students following graduation,” she said. “Our career coaches meet with alumni all of the time. Whether it is a career change, a job search, or a consideration of an alternative career path or graduate school, our coaches are always here to help.”
Wampler noted internships and co-ops are ideal ways for students to get a sense of what the working world will be like.
“Getting experience is the best preparation for the real world regardless of major or career path,” Wampler said. “My best recommendation is to have a sophomore start. Getting some exposure during sophomore year and absolutely landing a first internship that summer between sophomore to junior year is the best way to get started.”