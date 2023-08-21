Ohioans with disabilities will be able to get up to $7,000 for college, training and credentialing programs in the 2023 fall term Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities Director Kevin L. Miller recently announced.
The Opportunity for Ohioans with Disabilities Education Support Funds to help students with disabilities in pursuit of continued education, according to a news release.
All eligible college and nontraditional students with disabilities participating in OOD services will be provided up to $7,000 to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2023 fall term, the release stated. This includes colleges, apprenticeships, trade schools and credentialing programs.
“Higher education and a successful future should be available for all students,” DeWine said in the release. “By supporting college and nontraditional students with disabilities through services from OOD and its partners, they are given a greater opportunity of success as they transition from education and training to in-demand careers.”
Vocational rehabilitation counselors with OOD assist students with disabilities with career exploration and counseling, assistive technology, resume and interview preparation and job placement, the release stated. Staff with the business relations team connect college students with disabilities to internship and permanent employment opportunities.
“OOD is dedicated to empowering Ohioans with disabilities through employment and independence,” Miller said in the release. “As part of this commitment, the OOD Education Support Funds ease financial barriers while providing individualized career guidance, technology, tools, resources, and connection to a large network of employer partners.”
Students with disabilities can qualify for the funding by applying for the services at OODWorks.com.