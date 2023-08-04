As students progress through elementary school and topics become more complex children may struggle to grasp concepts if they are lacking the necessary foundational skills in that subject. While schools may offer supplemental help, sourcing personalized assistance is beneficial to keep children on track, according to two local tutoring center directors.
Brad Pethel, learning director and owner of Mathnasium in Beachwood, and Kim Walter, executive director of Huntington Learning Center in Mayfield Heights and Mentor, discussed the importance of beginning tutoring as early as elementary school.
“The earlier the better,” Walter said. “Problems are much easier to overcome when you touch that void rather than waiting years down the road and the child struggles trying to remediate years and years of skills.”
Pethel and Walter said students do not need to severely struggle to seek supplemental help. Pethel suggested tutoring for students who already love math, allowing them to further explore and understand different aspects of the subject.
“It’s developing that confidence and knowing why,” she said. “Some younger students, they’ll want to do more with their numbers and the way that we present that information, and use a lot of manipulatives, it can be very helpful for those younger children.”
In addition, students who remain at the average, or just below average, benchmark may get overlooked, but these students will often benefit from personalized learning, Walter said.
“The schools just have way too much on them to give enough support to every student,” she said. “Typically, the intervention happens for the kids who are really below average and there are a lot of kids that get caught in the middle where they’re struggling, but they’re meeting their minimum benchmarks, but they’re far away from thriving.”
Walter said Huntington Learning Center has seen an influx of third graders that lack foundational literacy due to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they approach Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee, a program used to identify students from kindergarten through third grade who are behind in reading, they have begun seeking help.
“We have definitely seen students in early elementary school struggling with their foundational abilities,” Walter said. “They have a difficult time overcoming that benchmark to advance to fourth grade, especially in the last few years of COVID, they missed out on basic phonics skills, and it has impacted their reading fluency.”
One-on-one instruction is the best method for a better understanding for elementary students, Pethel and Walter said. For math specifically, Pethel said individual assistance allows the tutor to understand the child’s thought process.
“For an elementary school tutor, what you want to make sure is that tutors are working with the student individually to get an understanding of how they’re processing the understanding as opposed to sending home a bunch of worksheets or homework for the student to do at home,” Pethel said. “If they got it wrong, we don’t know what their thinking was, so it’s more the individual discussion that’s super important to develop an early, true understanding of the math.”
For confidence and the chance to thrive, no matter where your child is on their learning journey, it is important to seek assistance sooner rather than later for a strong foundation, Walter said.
“Education is long lasting and that’s always a valuable investment because it helps kids build a strong foundation for their futures,” Walter said.
Huntington Learning Center was recently approved as one of six tutoring providers for Future Forward Ohio, the state’s plan to help students recover from learning disruptions cause by COVID-19, for the 2023-24 school year.
Mathnasium participated in Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment, an income-based educational savings account program providing funds for students and families to use on enrichment and educational activities, for the 2022-23 school year and continue their involvement into the 2023-24 school year.