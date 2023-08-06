Children who attend Jewish day school reap many spiritual and educational benefits such as learning about their faith and completing advanced courses of study.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, and Elana Perlin, director of Judaic studies at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, discussed the importance of a Jewish education.
“The gift of a Jewish education provides a new generation of children with a Jewish identity, Jewish values and Jewish history, coupled with Hebrew reading, writing, language skills and a host of other Judaic studies,” Dessler said.
Children who are imbibed with an immersive Jewish education have better chances of transmitting the Jewish heritage to subsequent generations, he explained.
“A Jewish education, replete with teachings of our tradition, Shabbos, chagim, mitzvos, Israel education and more, shapes beliefs, fosters pride, and helps ensure Jewish continuity,” Dessler pointed out.
The goals of a Jewish education are to create lifelong appreciations and connections to Judaism through knowledge and skills, he said.
“Education and inspiration enable children to climb the tree of knowledge and to find meaning and expression in yiddishkeit throughout their journey of life,” he said. “Building upon the foundations of Torah, children can thrive in its intellectual orbit as committed Jews, and as productive members of society.”
When searching for a Jewish day school to send their children to, parents should ask if their children will be embraced and celebrated, cared for by a nurturing staff, have the opportunity to “shine,” benefit from a love of learning and a joy for life, and be gifted with an education for life, he said. Parents should also ask what the school’s track record is for student success, if their children will be prepared for a promising future, and if they will receive the skills, tools and options to pursue their chosen fields of accomplishment.
Many people are unaware of the value of a Jewish day school education, Dessler pointed out.
“Unfortunately, there are many who are not exposed to the beauty of Jewish education and the successes of its alumni,” he said. “They don’t realize that a Jewish education provides the best of both worlds.”
Jewish education shapes beliefs and enables its constituents to thrive in the secular world, as well, Dessler said. Jewish education is the most impactful ingredient for Jewish engagement, Jewish identity, Jewish life and continuity, while providing a promising future in any field of accomplishment.
“A Jewish curriculum has robust meaning, making goals along with the standard knowledge and skill goals,” Perlin said. “When choosing the content to be taught, the educator is asking, ‘How will this knowledge and these skills help shape the individual and build Jewish identity?’”
The goals of a Jewish education are to create long lasting, knowledge-based Jewish identities, she said.
“Understanding Judaism is understanding who you are and, in turn, how you want to live your life as a Jewish individual,” Perlin explained.
When searching for a Jewish day school to send their child to, parents should ask about their visions for their graduates, where they see their graduates in five to 10 years, what their graduates are doing and how they are engaging Jewishly, she advised.
Something people might not know about Jewish education is that Jewish educators are dedicated to a child’s learning because they are committed to the mission of building Jewish identities, she pointed out.
“So it goes that educators work hard to overcome barriers,” Perlin said. “They differentiate, work with families, provide financial aid and always work to do better.”
Jewish education is a one-time opportunity to make a lasting imprint on one’s Jewish identity, she noted. While people can always learn more about Judaism later in life, the lessons taught in children’s formative years run deeper and create foundations for the rest of their lives.
“At some point in time, every Jewish person will be the most knowledgeable Jew in the room, sometimes just because they are the only Jew in the room,” Perlin said. “When that time comes, you are representing your people, your religion and your identity; and it becomes key at that point to know what you’re talking about. Jewish education, therefore, is of the utmost importance.”