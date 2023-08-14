Lakeland Community College’s Holden University Center in Kirtland will offer a Bachelor of Science degree in respiratory care in partnership with Ursuline College in Pepper Pike beginning fall 2023.
With generous credit transfer policies, students can easily turn their associate degree into a bachelor’s degree through Ursuline’s two-year, 100% online respiratory care bachelor’s degree program. The programs meets the needs of registered respiratory therapists in an affordable, convenient and work-friendly format through the Holden University Center, according to a news release.
“This program has been designed to prepare RRTs to grow as leaders in the field and provide the highest quality of care,” John T. Gallagher, program director respiratory care and assistant professor, Breen School of Nursing & Health Professions at Ursuline College, said in the release. “Our work-friendly format is designed to enable students to continue their careers while they pursue their bachelor’s degree – the new industry standard in 2030.”
In-person and remote students alike enrolled in programs at the Holden University Center offered by partnering institutions have access to state-of-the-art facilities on the Lakeland campus. The center provides a convenient way for area residents to pursue lifelong learning opportunities close to home in Lake County.
“Respiratory therapy is one of the health care jobs that is hiring at a rate faster than the national average,” David Goswick, director of clinical education respiratory therapy and assistant professor at Lakeland, said in the release. “This new partnership provides a pathway for students to earn their Associate of Applied Science in respiratory therapy and transfer their credits into Ursuline’s Bachelor of Science in respiratory care, conveniently close to home and affordably.”
Through the Holden University Center, Ursuline College offers Master of Science degree in nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice and bachelor’s degrees in business management, humanities, psychology, nursing, social work, and now respiratory care.
“We are pleased to add respiratory care to our growing list of Holden University Center program partnerships,” Kathryn M. LaFontana, vice president for academic affairs at Ursuline College, said in the release. “This new offering reinforces our commitment to quality of health care throughout the region and builds on Ursuline’s 75-year legacy of educating health care leaders,”
To register, visit lakelandcc.edu/uc.