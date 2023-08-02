The Mandel Teacher Educator Institute, a program of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation for teachers of Jewish teachers, will have five graduates from Cleveland this year.
With 44 graduating the program in November, the Cleveland participants include Kim Favor, middle school director, and Gussie Singer, director of learning enhancement team, at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; Eileen Sadowsky, education director at Temple Emanu El in Orange; Rabbi Stacy Schlein, director of educational capacity building at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights; and Sheri Gross, director of arts, culture and creative programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
“Traditional day school leaders tend to focus on the management aspects of their jobs, but to be true educational leaders, they need to know how to help their teachers keep learning and that’s really what this program does,” Seymour Kopelowitz, Mandel Foundation program director, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 28. “So, we’re providing opportunities to keep learning and growing as Jewish educators.”
The two-year immersive program in instructional leadership has an emphasis on professional development. Over the course of six, four-day seminars in Chicago, it covers topics such as text study, leadership training, design thinking, classroom observation and communication skills, he said.
Established in 1995 out of the Commission on Initiatives in Jewish Education, the program has had about 390 graduates. In addition, participants also have the opportunity to receive a graduate certificate in Jewish educational leadership from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion along with the program.
Favor, a resident of Shaker Heights and congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, learned of the program from Kopelowitz several years ago, but put the idea on the back burner when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She finally took her opportunity this year after hearing how transformative the program was for a former colleague in Illinois.
As she prepares for the program to come to an end, Favor told the CJN July 31 one of the highlights for her has been meeting other professionals and creating relationships that will extend beyond the program. She said they were placed into “home groups” with others in similar positions, such as middle school and high school educators of day schools, that they met with at seminars and on Zoom between.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet new colleagues across the United States and even South Africa,” she said. “And we’ve been able to partner together and support one another and even solicit advice and feedback from each other outside of the program.”
While she was not in the same home group as the other Cleveland participants, she has also grown closers with them through the program and looks forward to future collaboration and partnerships. Favor is also taking part in the graduate certificate, working together with her colleague Singer on an action research project to improve middle school advisory following the pandemic.
Eileen Sadowsky, a Shaker Heights resident, said she saw the program as an opportunity to continue growing and improving in her relatively new role in the field of administration. With experience teaching in Hebrew and Sunday school settings, she became an education director four years ago.
She told the CJN July 31 the program has been beneficial for both personal growth and professional learning. More than just learning content, it’s creating a learning community and also teaching different approaches to teaching content.
“We learn a lot of content, but everything is done super intentionally,” Sadowsky said “So, not only do we learn the content, but we are experiencing models and protocols and ways of learning that we can then bring back.”
With the seminars spread out over two years, she said there is time to bring what she learns and pass it along to her teachers, who in turn can implement the teaching styles with their students. Sadowsky is also taking part in the graduate certificate program along with other Clevelanders, Favor, Singer and Gross.
“In Hebrew, the words for teaching and learning share a root, they come from each other,” Sadowsky said. “And so, as teachers we’re also learners.”
Applications for Cohort 11 in 2024-25 are due by Aug. 14. For more information and to apply, visit mtei-learning.org.
Publisher’s note: Sheri Gross is a columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News.