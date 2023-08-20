It’s not officially on Ohio University’s school calendar, but be patient.
Challahthon became a popular activity on campus during the 2022-23 school year, spreading the Jewish comfort staple to the masses.
“It’s been a huge hit,” Chanee Raichik, co-director of the Chabad Student Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I don’t think there’s anybody in Athens who hasn’t tasted challah, and doesn’t love it.”
In March 2022, the Chabad Student Center sponsored a fundraiser, “Challah for Ukraine,” where students baked challahs and sold them across the campus. The effort raised $3,000, which was donated to the Mishpacha Orphanage in Odessa.
The success of the Ukraine outreach program spawned an ongoing charitable effort throughout the past academic year. Fraternities, sororities and other student groups alternated Thursday nights at Chabad, baking challahs. The groups then headed to Court Street and sold the fresh challahs.
Proceeds from the sales last year benefited the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland and The Friendship Circle of Cleveland. The fraternities and sororities also funneled a portion of their respective proceeds to charities specific to their causes.
“Most of the fraternities and sororities on campus participated.” Molly Cohen, Chabad president and a junior from Bainbridge Township, told the CJN. “They had fun making challah and they learned a little bit about Judaism in the process.”
“A lot of people we sold the challah to called it ‘the Jewish bread,’” said Cohen, whose family is a congregant of Temple Emanu El in Orange. “It was a great way to learn about Chabad and the Jewish presence on campus.”
Not only did the Challahthon benefit philanthropic causes, it enriched part of the on-campus Jewish Community.
Riley Peeden of Twinsburg entered her freshman year at Ohio University unaffiliated with a Jewish youth or educational organization in Athens.
“It wasn’t something I was determined on doing when I was focusing on which college to attend, and I wasn’t putting big emphasis on the Jewish population at school,” Peden told the CJN. The Challahthon was the first activity that I went to Chabad for. My sorority (Alpha Delta Pi) partnered with it. The next week I went to Shabbat services and I was hooked.
“Everyone was so welcoming and it felt like a family atmosphere. It was a very safe space on campus and I didn’t realize until then that it was something I really needed until I went. I really didn’t know I needed it as much as I did. I loved it.”
Peden, at the time, was one of two Jewish members at her sorority.
“They were asking me about challah, why we eat it and how do you braid it,” she said. “I was getting peppered with all sorts of questions, and it was a nice learning experience for them.”
Now, Peden is on the Chabad executive board as the group’s communications intern.
This, all because of a bite of challah.
Raichik said the Challahthon program will expand for the 2023-24 school year to include other student groups in addition to the Greek fraternities and sororities. The program will resume in September.
There’s one particular flavor of challah, though, that seems to get gobbled up before arriving at the public space uptown.
“All the sororities love our rosemary challah,” Raichik said. “They love it.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.